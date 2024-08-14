If you’re looking to shake things up career-wise, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) currently have several job openings that don’t require a college degree.

The job openings are in non-combat roles and don’t require prior experience in a related field. However, these positions require you to undergo a rigorous training program. While some roles might be challenging, a career in the forces does come with several benefits. A new direct-entry recruit could earn $3,614 to $5,304 a month while completing basic training. The CAF also offers paid education plans (college, university, and graduate-level programs) where you can receive at least $30,200 while you complete your education. You’ll also get 20 paid vacation days annually, health and dental coverage for you and your family, maternity and paternal leave, and pension plans. You can check here for more information. Check out these job openings below to see if you qualify.

Related civilian jobs: Mail clerk or mail sorter.

Description: As a postal clerk, you’ll provide a full range of postal services to members and their families at bases and establishments.

Education: You must have completed grade 10, and no previous work experience or career-related skills are required.

Duties: You’ll manage mail receipt, dispatch, and delivery while operating a postal tracing service. You’ll ensure the security of mail, the premises, cash, valuables, and sensitive equipment. Other tasks include preparing and distributing bills of landing for international and domestic mail.

Work environment: In addition to working in a postal office, you may be assigned to a ship or a mobile postal van and could serve with the Royal Canadian Navy, Army, or Royal Canadian Air Force, both in Canada and abroad.

Related civilian jobs: Carpenter, roofer, mason, or certified engineering technician.

Description: Provide structural engineer support to operational units at home and abroad.

Education: You must have completed grade 10, and no previous work experience or career-related skills are required.

Duties: Besides producing structural designs, you’ll help construct, repair, and maintain buildings to ensure a safe environment. You’ll be tasked with building field defences and prefabricated structures.

Work environment: You’ll work in varying environments with some challenges at home or on operational assignments.

Related civilian jobs: Industrial truck mechanic, automotive brake and front-end mechanic, truck-trailer repair specialist, and tune-up specialist.

Description: As a vehicle technician, you’ll repair, maintain, and overhaul vehicles and related equipment, ensuring they’re in top condition.

Education: You need to have completed grade 10; the ideal candidate would have a college diploma.

Duties: You’ll be in charge of inspecting, repairing, overhauling, and modifying automotive equipment and components, as well as generators and fuel-fired heating devices. In this role, you’ll be expected to recover all types of vehicles in the land forces using tow trucks and specialized recovery vehicles.

Work environment: In this role, you’ll work in different environments at bases across Canada and operations worldwide.

Related civilian jobs: Institutional or restaurant cook, baker, food services instructor in high schools or colleges, food services manager or supervisor.

Description: You’ll help prepare nutritious food items and meals for Canadian Armed Forces members and National Defence employees.

Education: The minimum required education is completion of grade 10.

Duties: You’ll prepare and serve formal multi-course meals or cafeteria-style menus. You’ll also assist in handling and controlling food and non-food supplies. Adhere to workplace health and safety procedures and accommodate religious and spiritual dietary requirements.

Work environment: The ideal candidate will work in various environments in Canada or overseas on deployments. These include bases, land-based operational units, ships, or submarines.

Related civilian jobs: Records administrator, data entry supervisor, receptionist, office manager, executive assistant, payroll clerk, or information management technician.

Description: You’ll provide administrative and human resources support in this role.

Education: You must have completed grade 10, and no previous work experience or career-related skills are required.

Duties: Primary duties include HR administrative tasks, handling pay and allowances, and managing pay systems. You’ll also be in charge of maintaining personnel records.

Work environment: The work environment for this role can vary, such as bases in Canada, on ships, or overseas.

Related civilian jobs: Plumber, heating technician, or certified engineering technician (civil/construction)

Description: You’ll provide plumbing and heating support to units at home and abroad.

Education: You must have completed grade 10, and no previous work experience or career-related skills are required.

Duties: Some of your responsibilities will include installing and maintaining various systems, including plumbing, water, heating, and fire suppression. You’ll be expected to create designs, specifications, and related drawings.

Work environment: You’ll face challenges from different environmental conditions at home or on humanitarian operational assignments.