This Canadian airline has one of the cheapest inflight WiFi packages in the world

If you’re considering airlines for upcoming long-haul flights, one thing you might be looking into is inflight internet costs.

Taking a 15-hour flight can get boring. While there is inflight entertainment like the small selection of movies, TV shows and games, having access to internet can be a game changer.

Whether it’s binge-watching a show you’ve been following on your preferred streamer, updating your family on your travels, or needing to catch up on work, inflight WiFi is something you might consider paying for.

Thankfully, NetSpeed Canada, a site that compares internet service providers, has done the research to tell you which airlines have the cheapest internet packages.

“To help you find the best deal, we’ve collected and analyzed the data for 42 of the most popular airlines around the world, ensuring that you have as much information as possible for your next flight,” reads the NetSpeed ranking, which was released earlier this month.

They compared prices under different categories, depending on your needs: full flight internet packages and limited internet packages.

For full flight internet packages, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) took the top spot, costing only C$6.17, according the NetSpeed.

Spirit Airlines follows closely behind with a C$9.67 streaming package. Qatar Airways is in third place, offering unlimited WiFi for $11.07.

Canadian airline Air Canada took fourth place, offering a one-way pass for $21, while WestJet wasn’t included on the list, and its prices aren’t available to non-passengers. However, according to a blog post from Frugal Flyer earlier this year, its full flight internet package is $20.99.

The most expensive inflight internet package is Asiana Airlines’, costing C$30.34 for unlimited WiFi.

“This wide price range indicates that some airlines will offer faster internet speeds, which is why it’s important to do your research before you fly, particularly if you need to be on an important business call when up in the air,” explained NetSpeed.

If you’re taking a short flight and only need internet access for a limited time, Singapore Airlines has the cheapest, with a C$5.53 price.

SAS takes second place costing $6.22 and Air Canada nabs the third cheapest spot with inflight WiFi costing only $6.50 for one hour.

This is more affordable than its main competitor WestJet’s current package, which is $11.99 for one hour, according to Frugal Flyer.

However, that will change come December. The carrier announced in July that it’s teaming up with Telus to bring fast and free internet on flights.

The inflight WiFi will be delivered by Starlink, the world’s largest satellite constellation that provides internet access around the world.