Canadians can now fly direct to Greenland on new flight route

Whether you call it “coolcationing” or “last chance tourism” (which is a little grim), Arctic tourism is growing in popularity as travellers seek out chillier vistas to beat scoring heats.

Driving the news: The maiden voyage of a new flight route connecting the capital cities of Nunavut and Greenland took off this week. Operated by Air Greenland with support from the airline Canadian North, it’s the first direct commercial flight from Canada to Greenland since 2014.

The Nuuk—Iqaluit route will run every Wednesday through October 23 and, via Canadian North, will also have same-day connections to Ottawa and Montréal.

Why it matters: This new flight route is part of a wider push to open up access to Arctic destinations. Nunavut is at the forefront, having already asked the federal government earlier this year to allow tourism and recreational activities in a protected region of the territory.

The Arctic-focused British travel company Iglu Cruise saw demand for Arctic destinations spike 235% in 2023 compared to 2022.

Zoom out: The flights will also make it easier for the Inuit populations of Nunavut and Greenland to connect as the two territories work together to promote Inuit culture.

