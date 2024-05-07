Creatives, rejoice: Apple launches brand-new iPad Pro, Air models and an Apple Pencil

Apple unveiled a stellar new iPad Pro and Air model lineup on Tuesday morning at its highly anticipated “Let Loose” event.

With new iPhones, iMacs, and MacBooks being launched regularly, iPad fans have been waiting with bated breath for a major update for a couple of years, and that wait is finally over.

The announcement from Cupertino is particularly significant for creatives such as musicians, digital artists, and video editors who use programs like Final Cut and Procreate. WiFi connectivity has also been boosted.

The new iPad Pro includes the super-high-power M4 chip launch, which delivers the same performance as its M2 predecessor while only using half the power.

“Featuring a new thin and light design, breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, and outrageously fast M4 performance with powerful AI capabilities, the new iPad Pro takes a huge leap forward,” the tech giant said.

The device has a stunning new feature called “tandem OLED.” As the name suggests, it’s a double OLED screen that creates a gorgeous, colour-drenched display.

A new magic keyboard for the Pro (think thinner and lighter) makes it feel “just like using the MacBook.” The tablet itself is “impossibly thin,” too.

The iPad Air has also progressed from M1 to M2 and, for the first time, comes in two size options: 11 inches and 13 inches. It’s available in four colours: Starlight, Space Grey, and new Blue and Purple options.

A landscape front camera with a broader viewing angle makes video calls more fun.

The improved Apple Pencil also makes creating art and navigating through programs a more fluid experience.

It charges differently and can be found using Apple’s “Find My” feature, so you’ll never have to deal with a lost Pencil again. Though it’s called the Pencil Pro, it also works with the iPad Air.

All the new products can be ordered on Apple’s website today and will become available starting May 15.

