27-year-old former international student drowns in Canadian lake

A birthday celebration turned into a tragedy after a former international student lost his life while swimming in a lake in Ontario.

Pranith Kumar Adupa had plenty to look forward to. According to a GoFundMe post by the Telugu Alliance of Canada (TACA), Adupa moved to Canada in 2019 from Meerpet, India. Hyderabad Mail reports that he had just graduated with a master’s degree and was looking for a job after receiving his work permit. Adupa was at the lake with his friends to celebrate his birthday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stated that a 27-year-old man had been located deceased after he failed to surface while swimming in Lake Clear in Bonnechere Valley Township, located around two hours west of Ottawa.

“The man had been swimming and jumping off rocks into the water on Sunday morning, September 15, 2024, with several other people when he disappeared beneath the surface,” states the release. “The 9-1-1 call came in to the OPP around 9:30 am.”

OPP and the County of Renfrew Paramedic Service arrived at the scene with boats to help in the search. Firefighters and paramedics used a local individual’s boat in the search and the Bonnechere Valley Fire Department used a drone to scan the water from above.

“The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit was called to the scene and located the male’s body shortly before 7:00 pm,” stated the police. “A post-mortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause of death.”

Adupa is described as someone who was “known for his kindness and always being there to help others.”

“His untimely passing has left his family devastated,” reads the GoFundMe post by TACA. “His parents, especially his father Ravi Adupa and brother Pranay, are grappling with this unimaginable grief.”

The non-profit organization states that it’s helping to raise funds for the family, who are “unable to bear the financial burden of the funeral and repatriation expenses.”

Just two hours after creating the fundraiser, the organization already received $9,463 of its $25,000 goal. It’s also coordinating the logistics to bring the remains of the former international student back to India.

“Your contributions will be used to cover funeral and transportation costs, with any remaining funds going directly to his parents to assist them in navigating this heartbreaking journey,” reads the statement.