Air Canada offering 25% off flights, extra Aeroplan points to make up to customers

Air Canada is trying to make it up to customers with discounts and extra Aeroplan points after weeks of a looming strike left a bad taste in customers’ mouths.

After uncertainty due to a labour dispute between the airline and the union representing its pilots, Canadians can finally breathe a sigh of relief because the looming strike was averted.

Early Sunday morning, the carrier announced that it reached a tentative four-year deal with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), which represents over 5,200 Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge pilots.

We have reached a tentative, four-year collective agreement with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), representing more than 5,200 pilots at Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge. The agreement recognizes the contributions of Air Canada’s pilot group. More: https://t.co/MD2eBiUYwi pic.twitter.com/OaLS2tp7lm — Air Canada (@AirCanada) September 15, 2024

“The new agreement recognizes the contributions and professionalism of Air Canada’s pilot group while providing a framework for the future growth of the airline,” reads the statement.

“Terms of the new agreement will remain confidential pending a ratification vote by the membership, expected to be completed over the next month, and approval by the Air Canada Board of Directors.”

The airline added that customers who had changed their flights scheduled between September 15 and 23 can, depending on availability, change their booking to their original flight “at no cost.”

Discount on new Air Canada bookings

In addition to that “goodwill policy,” the carrier is also offering 25% off new bookings and 2,500 extra Aeroplan points as a bonus.

“Many travellers changed their plans in anticipation of the labour disruption, and Air Canada wants to show its appreciation for their patience and flexibility,” reads a news release.

New bookings on Economy (standard only), and select Premium Economy Lowest and Business Class Lowest, are eligible for the discount.

The offer is now live and will be available until 11:59 pm on Wednesday, September 18 for eligible trips booked between September 28 and May 31, 2025.

The following blackout dates apply: December 16 to 23; December 27, 2024, to January 5, 2025; February 13 to 18; March 7 to 9; and March 14 to 16.

In addition to the discount, the airline will surprise its customers at select airports across Canada with tokens of appreciation, including Aeroplan points, lounge vouchers, snacks, swag, and more.

You can check out the promotion here.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre