iMessage not working? Some Apple users experienced an outage today

If you’re an iPhone user who noticed your iMessage doesn’t seem to be working today, you’re not alone.

Many folks with an Apple device have noted that they haven’t been able to send that satisfying blue message today and are receiving “not delivered” messages instead.

As usual, people flocked to X to make sure that they weren’t the only ones experiencing issues with iMessage.

Me going to Twitter to see if only my iMessage is down… pic.twitter.com/KBtZbJ9VjU — Polo Kerber (@PoloKerber) May 16, 2024

iMessage down no wonder they haven’t texted back in 2 weeks pic.twitter.com/5zmJPhBiP4 — zayzaysworld (@f4iryluvrr) May 16, 2024

Just had to hop on to Twitter to confirm that #iMessage was down pic.twitter.com/wtR7tyF8hN — J.J. Blade 🏳️‍🌈 (@JJ_Blade) May 16, 2024

Loyal iMessage users noted that they “didn’t have time” for the inconvenience of sending normal texts.

imessage better fix itself expeditiously i don’t have time for this — Gaia (@gaialect) May 16, 2024

And for once, Andriod users felt elite.

android users watching everyone complain about imessage being down: pic.twitter.com/NfIbO93WOO — jay ➠ (@flvckojamie) May 16, 2024

Android users seeing Apple users complain iMessage is down pic.twitter.com/QAxlocBCo2 — Bogus (@Boguswok) May 16, 2024

Others just felt the sheer panic of not being able to access their trusty iMessage services.

my texts trying to get through via iMessage right now. pic.twitter.com/t6NLSLYJaV — vm ❊ (@tentwentysixpm) May 16, 2024

so imessage is down for all of us huh… pic.twitter.com/FoVbleVvUe — nina (@hoshkiss) May 16, 2024

And some have just decided to “embrace the green bubble.”

imessage is down. embrace the green bubble — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 16, 2024

According to Apple’s system status website, the platform had an issue, but the company reports that it has since been “resolved” this afternoon.

Did you experience issues with your iMessage today? Let us know in the comments.