Filed your taxes after March 15? You might want to check your bank account

Some Canadians are finally receiving their carbon rebate payments, and if you filed your taxes after March 15, you might be one of them.

The Canada Carbon Rebate (CCR), formerly called the Canada Climate Action Incentive Payment (CAIP), is a quarterly, tax-free amount to help eligible individuals and families offset the cost of federal pollution pricing.

According to the government, those entitled to the Canada Carbon Rebate (CCR) started receiving payments on April 15 only if they electronically filed their taxes before March 15.

However, if you were too busy and filed your taxes after March 15, payments can generally be expected six to eight weeks after your return is assessed.

Getting a notice of assessment can take anywhere between two to eight weeks.

It looks like many Canadians are just now starting to receive their rebates.

Just saw that I had a deposit of $371 put into my bank account. Carbon rebate! Woohoo! Thanks Justin! — colleen garland (@colleengarlan13) May 16, 2024

Got my carbon rebate 🙂 pic.twitter.com/2ghCWHlvqZ — Cornelia Schneider (@DrConnyS) May 15, 2024

Gotta love the carbon tax rebate! pic.twitter.com/FwuvzAAimu — Fred Kreiner (@FredKreiner) May 15, 2024

I just got my carbon tax rebate. No special circumstances other than being a Canadian tax payer. It exists folks. — Paul Allore (@PAAllore) May 16, 2024

Just got my Carbon rebate, properly labelled to. Not bad, two weeks after I filed my tax return. Paid for a full week of groceries plus gas. — Aatos Lehtila (@Qualifyfor) May 16, 2024

You can expect two more rebate payments on July 15 and October 15.

When the 15th of those months falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or a federal statutory holiday, the payment will be made on the last business day before the 15th.

Canadians in Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Saskatchewan are eligible.

However, if you live in a province or territory with its own pollution pricing system, you do not qualify for the CCR. This includes the Yukon, Quebec, NWT, and BC.

A family of four would receive a CCR of the following amounts:

$386 in Alberta

in $264 in Manitoba

in $184 in New Brunswick

in $328 in Newfoundland and Labrador

in and $248 in Nova Scotia

in $244 in Ontario

in $240 in Prince Edward Island

in $340 in Saskatchewan

You can find a breakdown of the rebate based on how many people are in your family here.

With files from Daily Hive’s Isabelle Docto and Simran Singh.