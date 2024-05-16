An Ontario mom is very proud of her son, who announced his intention to help her pay down her mortgage after winning a big prize in the lottery.

Food industry worker James Huynh won a $250,000 top prize playing OLG’s Instant Neon Casino.

Huynh, who lives in Mississauga, visited OLG’s prize centre in Toronto to share his experience and pick up his newfound fortune. OLG officials said he was “glowing” after his win.

The 44-year-old plays the lottery regularly, with instant games being some of his favourites.

“I purchased this ticket because it was new. I played it in the store and thought I won $20,” Huynh shared. “When I saw the prize amount, I was shocked and so happy!”

The first person to hear about the quarter million windfall was Huynh’s mom.

“She said, ‘Are you kidding me?’ When I showed her the ticket, she started to cry, and so did I,” he said. “I never expected to win this much, and I am thrilled to know what a big win feels like.”

So, what’s in store for the prize money? It’s not a lavish trip or an extravagant shopping spree, but something more generous.

“I plan to share this win with my mom and help with her mortgage,” Huynh told media. “I always dreamed of being able to help her this way.”

The winner had bought his ticket at Joe’s Variety Plus on Lake Shore Boulevard in Etobicoke.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.