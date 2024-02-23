We ask a lot of our lips — they have to endure eating, kissing, talking, and just generally being exposed to the elements. But the best lip oils are here to make sure you keep them in tip-top condition, offering hydration and gloss in equal measure. If you’re unsure of which option’s best for you, read on for my recommendations (I even tried a few myself!).

Start with this version if you’re not looking to invest your hard-earned cash into testing every single formula. It’s ultra-glossy, with a plush, velvety texture that feels majorly moisturizing (but never sticky). I’m a huge fan of the lightly minty scent and fluffy applicator that’ll let you coat your smoocher in just one quick swipe.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $9.99+. Available in seven shades.

Thanks to a plush XL applicator, you can swipe on this creamy formula in a hot sec. And don’t worry about getting things exactly right as the colours are *just* sheer enough and incredibly forgiving. Even though it’s unscented, it leaves a light tingling feeling upon application and feels incredibly silky on your smoocher. Some reviewers mentioned having issues with dry-down, but I actually didn’t experience any problems — in fact, my lips felt comfy and hydrated long after I’d applied it.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $35. Available in three shades.

A lot of lippies claim to be non-sticky, but this is one of the few that’s *so* unsticky, I definitely overdid it the first time I applied — largely because it felt so light. If a sheer wash of watercolour tint is what you’re after, this cult-fave brand’s oil is sure to hit some high notes for you. It delivers a fair amount of moisture, too, so you won’t need to layer a balm underneath on the days your lips are feeling extra parched. The brand’s OG Shade Slick tinted lip oil is also extremely popular, delivering a creamier and deeper colour.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $33. Available in four shades.

This one, packed with peptides, evening primrose oil, and hyaluronic acid, is majorly moisturizing, never feels sticky or tacky, and actually works to plump your pucker while you’re wearing it. Though it comes in a wide selection of shades, “Jellyfish” is the one to nab if you’re into the ultra-glossy natural look.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $30 or from The Detox Market for $30. Available in 11 shades.

New to the trend or just want to expand your collection without breaking the bank? This budget-friendly formula deserves to be on your radar. In addition to treating your smoocher to 12 hours of hydration — courtesy of ingredients like squalane and raspberry oil — it’s also mega-shiny. According to reviewers, it also has serious lasting power, too, so you won’t have to constantly reapply throughout the day.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $13.96. Available in eight shades.

Infused with a hard-hitting antioxidant duo of jojoba seed and rosehip seed oils and plenty of essential fatty acids, this option also helps protect your kisser from environmental stressors (like pollution, par example). It’ll soften and hydrate in equal measure, binding moisture to your pout while also smelling positively *divine*. Reviewers say it’s prevented flaking and peeling, even during the winter months.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $33. Available in two shades.

At first, it might not feel like you’re applying anything at all, but TRUST the process! This creamy oil feels cushiony and immensely hydrating, thanks to ingredients like cloudberry seed oil (an ingredient making waves in skincare ATM) and actual crushed gemstones. Yep, now you can feel like a bougie queen with every swipe! Reviewers with dry lips say it’s the perfect product, treating their crispy skin to hydration in spades without settling or clinging to flakes like a lipstick or gloss might. Once it dries down, you’ll be left with a hint of tint, too.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $36. Available in eight shades.

If you’re after the “your lips, but better” look, this lip oil is the one to deliver. Both glossy *and* pigmented (it’s actually one of the more pigmented options on this list), it’s all about highlighting your natural assets while keeping them in tip-top condition. It’s a balance this lippie strikes perfectly: a thinner formula that’s easier to apply with precision coupled with rich shades make it a perfect swap for your favourite lipstick when you’re looking for a lighter alternative.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $35. Available in six shades.

Reviewers say this is a near-perfect dupe for the Dior lip oil, offering a light plumping effect and a wide, smooth applicator that’ll let you coat your lips in a jiff. The glossiness is no joke — it’ll give your pout into a glass-like finish that’ll have you glowing to the gods. Shades are super sheer and work on all skin tones, so you won’t have to play the guessing game if you’re buying these online.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $25. Available in four shades.

If shine is what you’re after, this option might be for you. It delivers a glass-like finish, and reviewers say there’s no need to reapply every couple of minutes (because who has the time?). It still has all the requisite ~slip~ of a lip oil and relies on hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, and shea butter to help hydrate. The formula’s actually completely vegan, too!

Get it from Sephora Canada for $31. Available in six shades.

Look, I KNOW she’s splurge-y. But when a product has as much hype (and love) as this lip oil does, it’s impossible to ignore. In the tube, it looks like your standard lippie, but swiped on, it’ll magically adjust into your own personal tint by reacting to the level of moisture on your lips. Reviewers love that it has more lasting power than other oils they’ve tried, too.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $54. Available in eight shades.

Like the Dior option, this one reacts with your body’s own chemistry to give you a shade all your own. Reviewers who have tried both say this one offers a tad less stickiness and leaves behind a hint of tint (even after the oil’s worn off). Because it’s actually a hybrid formula — meaning it’s a touch more on the “gloss” side — the effect is cushiony and slightly thicker, while still delivering plenty of moisture courtesy of plant squalane and prickly pear oil.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $22+. Available in five shades and two sizes.

While it’s infused with a slew of skin-loving oils, it’s actually the thinnest formula on our list, creating more of a veil than a glass-like finish. It’s still going to moisturize, but things will never feel goopy, sticky, or greasy, making it the perfect addition to your fave lip shades or just as a daily pick-me-up for a desiccated pout.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $38. Available in eight shades.