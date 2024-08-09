IKEA Canada is having a huge warehouse with items up to 50% off

If you’re looking to spruce up your home with new furniture or accessories, you’ll want to head to IKEA this weekend. The Swedish retailer is hosting a huge warehouse sale.

According to IKEA Canada’s website, the in-store event is taking place from August 10 to 11.

“We’re cleaning house and cutting prices on hundreds of our favourite products to help you Bring Home to Life,” wrote the furniture giant.

“Visit your local IKEA store’s Self-serve furniture area and save up to 50% on select products.”

While IKEA’s website does feature sale items, those may be different from what’s offered at the warehouse sale, so be sure to make some time to visit your closest store to see what deals you can get your hands on.

However, not every location will be taking part in the warehouse sale as the event excludes IKEA Toronto Downtown and IKEA Scarborough Town Centre.

Be sure to mark your calendars and head to your nearest IKEA store early to skip the lines!

The warehouse sale isn’t the only IKEA event offering sweet deals.

To help out families, from August 12 to 18, the furniture store is offering students 15% off on all items, up to $500, that they can fit into the brand’s iconic yellow or blue FRAKTAbag.

This deal is in addition to the over 1,500 products that IKEA has slashed prices on. Students can expect lower prices on storage, workspaces, electronics, and more, and they can add 15% off on as many of those items as they can fit in a FRAKTA. You can find out more about the student sale here.

With files from Isabelle Docto.