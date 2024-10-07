Canada just got a 5 kg silver coin with an equally hefty price tag

The Royal Canadian Mint has just unveiled its latest design: a 5 kg silver coin that features Canada’s Coat of Arms.

The Crown Corporation has released some unique designs, such as the latest $20 sundial coin, a toonie shaped like a Fender guitar, and a $20 rectangular glow-in-the-dark coin featuring a UFO sighting.

But when it comes to size, none come close to the Heraldic Landscape: Birds of Canada coin.

The coin is six times the size of a 50-cent coin, with a 180 mm diameter (seven inches). It also has a face value of $500, but owning this masterpiece will cost you more: it costs a jaw-dropping $12,999.95.

The coin is made with 99.99% pure silver and features a new interpretation of the Arms of Canada. It’s surrounded by an elaborate border with birds representing all 13 provincial and territorial emblems.

“While the overall coin design forms a circular nest shape that represents home, the graphic depictions of natural elements demonstrate how heraldry can tell a story in a simple and effective way — and I love the drama that they create,” states Canadian artist Cathy Bursey-Sabourin.

The coin has a serrated edge and the back features an effigy of His Majesty King Charles III designed by Canadian portrait artist Steven Rosati.

The presentation is as grand as you’d expect: the coin is housed in a clear round capsule inside a Royal Canadian-branded high-grade wooden presentation case. It also comes with a special certificate in a booklet format.

With only 100 coins available, it’s bound to be on every serious coin collector’s wish list.

The coin is currently available for preorder and is expected to be shipped on November 13.