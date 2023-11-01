Hudson’s Bay has unveiled its much-anticipated Holiday Beauty Calendar for 2023 and it’s filled with $1,600 worth of products.

The 25 Days of Colour calendar is on sale for $249 and contains a bunch of mini and full-size items.

This is the third year Hudson’s Bay has released a beauty calendar. According to the company, “The 2023 edition promises to be the ultimate gift of beauty discovery.”

What kind of products can you expect?

In a release, the Bay says there are 32 brands and 48 premium products, including Clinique, Clarins, Kiehl’s, Algenist, Laura Mercier, Yves Saint Laurent, and Bobbi Brown.

There will also be 15 full-size products from brands like Foreo, MAC, Face Theory, L’Occitane, and Blissy.

“Our Holiday Beauty Calendar is designed to spark a sense of discovery and delight,” says Leith Sinker, senior vice president of beauty at Hudson’s Bay. “This year, in response to last year’s sell-out success, we’ve produced more calendars than ever before to ensure even more customers in Canada can enjoy this thoughtfully curated, high-quality gift of beauty that promises to bring joy.”

You can find a full list of products here.