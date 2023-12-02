Simu Liu drops out of Disney holiday event due to "some health scares"

Simu Liu announced on social media that he had to drop out of an annual Disney event due to “some health scares.”

“I’m absolutely gutted to have to drop out of this year’s Candlelight Processional at Disney World,” wrote the Canadian actor in a post on Instagram stories. “For those who were looking forward to seeing me, know that I was equally looking forward to be a part of your holidays.”

Candlelight Processional at Disney World is an annual holiday event at EPCOT in Orlando where several celebrities narrate popular Christmas stories from November 24 to December 30. Singer-songwriter Bart Millard stepped in for Liu, reports People. Other celebrities expected to attend include John Stamos, Neil Patrick Harris, Brendan Fraser, and Eva Longoria.

Liu continued, “The health of myself and my family are of paramount importance to me. After all, that’s the spirit of the season! And so, after some health scares, I’ve made the difficult decision to stay at home. Something tells me this isn’t the last you’ve seen me at Candlelight though… let’s all keep fingers crossed for 2024!”

In October, the Barbie star shared that he had torn his Achilles tendon during an “Olympic-style tournament” of volleyball and basketball games with friends.

“All of a sudden, I feel like someone has either shot me or kicked my shin out from underneath me or just barreled into me,” he said in an interview. “I’m like, ‘Who hit me?’ Everyone’s looking at me, and they’re like, ‘Dude, nobody hit you.’ And it was at that moment that I knew that my Achilles was torn, and I went to urgent care right away.”

Despite their disappointment, fans took to X to show their support.

