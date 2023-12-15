With Christmas just around the corner, tons of Canadians will be utilizing online shopping, getting packages sent right to their doorstep.

Over half of shoppers (57%) prefer online shopping, according to the annual FedEx Express Holiday Shopping Survey.

However, 28% of online shoppers have reported having packages stolen in the past, which is up from 24% last year and 20% in 2019.

Here are some tips to ensure all your online purchases end up under the tree this year and not in the hands of a “holiday porch pirate.”

Use shipping tracking

Tracking your packages with mobile apps, text, or email notifications to stay informed about their delivery status is a great way to keep on top of things.

“Tracking shipments and checking delivery notifications is the most common way of protecting from package theft, and 61% of shoppers say they do this,” the survey says.

Redirect your packages if you won’t be home

Redirect your packages to a secure shipment location or post office if you can’t be home to receive them. This way, you can pick it up at your convenience, and you won’t have to worry about a package sitting out in the open for hours.

Set specific delivery instructions

Providing specific delivery instructions for the delivery driver, like buzzer codes or preferred drop-off locations, is a great way to confirm where your package will be.

“37% of online shoppers track their shipments at least once a day after they get a confirmation of shipment,” the survey says.

Take a picture or video

Another way of verifying your packages has been delivered is by using picture and video proof-of-delivery services.

“Picture-proof-of-delivery services confirm the arrival of your shipment and easily pinpoint its location,” according to FedEx.

The survey found that “37 % of online shoppers track their shipments at least once a day after they get a confirmation of shipment.”

Make sure the website is secure

Ordering from a secure website is key to ensuring you receive what you paid for. According to Norton.com, you can do so by checking the website’s SSL certificate.

​​

Holidays are supposed to be a cheery time of the year, and you shouldn’t have to roll the dice on whether or not your package makes it to you.

These are just a few ways to protect your packages and ensure safe delivery this Christmas.