"Endless sunshine": Canadian healthcare professionals sought for lucrative Hawaii gig

Canadian healthcare professionals looking for a change of scenery might want to look at some well-paying opportunities in beautiful Hawaii.

Travel Care Hawaii is a healthcare staffing company and it’s currently recruiting Canadians for gigs in the American island state.

Specifically, Travel Care Hawaii is looking for Canadian RNs for several full-time gigs that pay up to $67 an hour.

The best part about the offered roles is that it sounds like Travel Care Hawaii takes care of many administrative hurdles.

“We help in processing immigration papers for Canadians,” the job listing states.

Contract terms can be from three months up to three years.

Benefits include dental care and overtime pay, but shifts can vary between day, night and weekend work, Monday to Friday.

Regarding job requirements, a bachelor’s degree and two years of hospital experience are preferred. Applicants also need an RN licence.

It sounds like Canadian applicants who are hungry for jobs in Hawaii might even be able to get their flights reimbursed along with other expenses, as the listing states, “Take advantage of our highly competitive rates, flight reimbursement, relocation expense stipend, plus amazing perks and benefits!”

“Our nurses get to experience the contagious Aloha spirit, endless sunshine, and infinite fun.”

For more information, check out the Indeed listing here and the Travel Care Hawaii website.