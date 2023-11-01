Heidi Klum is to Halloween what Mariah Carey is for Christmas. She simply doesn’t miss.

On Halloween, the German model took things to the next level by incorporating live Cirque du Soleil performers to form a massive peacock costume.

The supermodel showed up her to 22nd annual “Heidi Halloween” bash at Marquee Nightclub in New York City on Tuesday night dressed as a giant blue peacock. Klum served as the bird’s neck while white 10 Cirque du Soleil dancers filled out the rest of the animal’s body, decked in green bodysuits and wings.

So, would this win best costume or best group costume?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

Cirque du Soleil’s makeup artist, Vanessa Ashley, says it took two hours to apply the makeup, foils, sparkles, and paint onto each dancer’s face and hair.

Klum says she started getting ready at noon on Tuesday.

And best of all? Klum’s husband Tom Kaulitz completed the costume by dressing as a peacock egg.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cirque du Soleil (@cirquedusoleil)

Throughout the years, Klum has dazzled by putting in some serious work for her Halloween digs, including dressing up as an ape, Cleopatra, a butterfly, Jessica Rabbit, an alien, and herself as a 95-year-old.