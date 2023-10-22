Cirque du Soleil founder's gorgeous $13M mansion is for sale (PHOTOS)

Talk about big-top living. Guy Laliberté, the founder of Cirque du Soleil, has put his exquisite mansion at the center stage of the real estate market.

Located in the Outremont borough of Montreal, the eight-bedroom mansion was initially purchased by the Quebec-born businessman in 2006 for $2.5 million.

Between 2007 and 2009, the billionaire carried out several major renovation projects and expanded the building, initially built in 1930.

The luxury residence was listed on the REALTOR.ca website earlier in October and is listed for $13.88 million.

The mansion is perched on a 15,660 sq ft lot on the northwestern side of Mount Royal and is easily identifiable by its exterior stone facade, slate roof, and wood-finished windows.

Spread out across five stories, the mansion has a total of 50 rooms, six bathrooms, a five-car garage, a paved driveway, and 10,134 sq ft of indoor living space.

So if you don’t have that $2,776,000 downpayment handy, take a look inside the Cirque du Soleil founder’s place and dream of your own type of circus you can cook up in here: