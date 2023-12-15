Rogers to roll out satellite-mobile access to connect remote areas in 2024

Over a year after a nationwide blackout left 12 million Canadians without reception, Rogers is making amends by bringing cell service to the deepest corners of Canada’s wilderness.

What happened: Following a successful test run in Newfoundland and Labrador featuring the province’s premier, Rogers announced plans to roll out satellite-to-mobile phone service that will bring wireless cell service to Canada’s most remote areas.

The Canadian telecom will start offering SMS messaging and mass notification next year, and eventually expand to voice and data services.

The service — which uses low Earth orbit satellites and doesn’t require a cell tower — will only be available to Rogers customers, with the exception of SOS calls.

You might also like: Every single TTC subway station now has 5G service as Rogers expands network

Bye-bye, bots: Worldcoin’s human passport picks up traction

New CRTC decision will make high-speed internet cheaper for some Canadians

Why it matters: Satellite mobile and internet services offer Canadians living in rural communities more reliable service, an important step in closing the rural-urban internet gap as more work opportunities, education, and government services move online.

Torontonians may have just secured Rogers service on the subway system, but over 40% of Canadians living in rural areas still don’t have access to high-speed internet.

To deal with poor internet service in remote areas, Alberta’s government is now moving to get Starlink satellite internet installed where fibre networks don’t reach.

Zoom out: The Rogers breakthrough is also being hailed as a win for first responders like firefighters and Coast Guard officials, some of whom say they’ve struggled to communicate in remote areas without cell service during search and rescue efforts.

Get smarter about what matters. Sign up for The Peak, a free five-minute daily email on Canadian business, tech, and finance that you’ll actually enjoy reading.