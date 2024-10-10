How to watch the 40+ new Hallmark Christmas movies in Canada

We may be in the middle of the Halloween season, but Hallmark Christmas movie lovers will soon be in for a treat.

In a move some may rightfully call “too soon,” while others may think it’s amazing, the cheesy, guilty pleasure Hallmark Channel holiday movies are back with over 40 new films this year.

And the first one premieres on OCTOBER 18!

Beginning this month on W Network, Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas returns for three months, with dozens of warm and fuzzy holiday features. This includes 41 premieres, three new holiday series, and holiday favourites that never seem to get old.

Those with a soft spot for Hallmark’s holiday feel-good films – especially those born before 1990 – will appreciate seeing iconic actors from times past grace their TV screens. This includes names like Lacey Chabert, Angela Kinsey, Caroline Rhea, Jonathan Bennett, Diedrich Bader, and more.

To plan your nights in for the festive season, here’s how to watch everything Hallmark this year.

How to watch Hallmark Christmas movies in Canada

Hallmark distributes original content around the world, and its flagship network Hallmark Channel is available exclusively through Corus Entertainment’s W Network.

That’s where you’ll be able to watch new films like ‘Twas the Date Before Christmas, A Carol for Two, and Three Wiser Men and a Boy.

You can also stream 200 Hours of Hallmark Channel Holiday Titles on W Network available on STACKTV.

That means films like Abracadabra and a Christmas Miracle, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, and Happy Howlidays will soon be yours to enjoy.

And for the hardcore Hallmark fan, there’s the new Hallmark+ streaming service. The former Hallmark Movies Now will feature an extensive back catalogue of holiday hits and new Christmas classics released in 2024.

This includes fresh films like Trivia at St. Nicks’s, Christmas with the Singhs, and My Sweet Austrian Holiday.

Did we make any of these movie titles up? You’ll have to tune in to find out!

Love them or hate them, at the very least, if these films don’t make your jaded cold heart want to fall in love again, we’re not sure anything will.

Are you excited to watch Hallmark Christmas movies this year? Do these films make you feel like the Grinch? Let us know in the comments!

With files from Erin Nicole Davis