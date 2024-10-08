Trio celebrates lotto win after playing numbers picked out of a hat

A group of three from Ontario is celebrating their lottery win after sticking with lucky numbers that they picked on a whim.

Emily Lamont, Carrie Newton, and Rosanne Breig of Mildmay, Ontario, have been playing the lottery together for the past four years.

When they first started playing, the group placed numbers into a hat and drew two sets. They’ve stuck with these random numbers ever since, and it has recently paid off.

Lamont said she was enjoying her cup of morning tea when she decided to check their ticket.

To her surprise, they had won $100,000 after matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the July 2, 2024, Lotto Max draw.

Lamont first shared the news with her husband before calling up her fellow winners.

Breig said she waited for her husband to get home before sharing the good news with him. “He was so excited for us!” she explained.

As for Newton, the first person she told was her sister, who she said was left “stunned.”

The group has some ideas about how they’ll spend their winnings.

Breig and Newtown plan to upgrade to new vehicles and Lamont said she will purchase a new camper trailer.

Recently, there have been some other groups that have lucked out with the lottery in Canada.

Last month, 19 individuals — who never met each other before — split a massive $5,000,000 jackpot in Quebec.

This winning trio from Ontario purchased their lucky ticket at Circle K on Elora Street in Mildmay.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.