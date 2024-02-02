Canadians being warned about fire hazard recall involving popular vacuum

Canadians who own a particular type of Bissell vacuum are being warned after certain models of the machine are being recalled due to a fire hazard.

According to the notice from Health Canada, the recall involves the Bissell Multi-Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaner for the following models:

1985 – UPC 011120234978

1985C – UPC 011120239010

2151- UPC 011120237801

21518 – UPC 00011120243550

2151C -UPC 011120239928

Health Canada says that impacted models have “multi-reach” printed on the hand portion of the product and the colours of the vacuums vary.

The vacuum’s battery packs are at risk of overheating and pose a fire hazard.

As of January 17, 2024, Bissell has received one report of a battery pack sparking and overheating in Canada, resulting in a minor burn.

In the US, the company reported 16 cases of the machines smoking and emitting a burning smell. Six of those reports included the battery pack catching fire, three resulted in minor property damage, and one resulted in a minor burn injury.

Consumers who own the impacted models should stop using the vacuum immediately and contact Bissell for information on how to run down the charge on the battery and receive a free replacement.

Bissell says 14,571 units of the affected products were sold in Canada and 141,946 were sold in the US. The recalled models were sold in stores between October 2016 to August 2022.

For more information, customers can contact Bissell toll free at 1-855-739-1702 from 9 am to 9 pm ET Monday through Friday and 9 am to 8 pm ET Saturday, or go online for more information about the free replacement.