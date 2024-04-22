Caught on camera: Grizzly bear charges towards truck in southern Alberta

A video of an angry mother bear charging towards a truck in southern Alberta is making rounds on social media.

The wild video was posted to Facebook last week and has already amassed over three million views and 57,000 reactions.

It was posted by Wade Payne, who explained he was on the way to help a rancher friend when he came across the mother bear and her three cubs.

By the time the truck crossed paths with the group, they had already passed through the wire fence but that didn’t stop the mother from turning back around and charging at the perceived intruder.

It really goes to show that there is nothing that stands in the way between a mother bear and her love for her cubs!

Daily Hive has reached out to the original poster for comment but has not heard back before publishing.

Have you had any bear sightings since the post-hibernation season kicked in? Let us know in the comments!