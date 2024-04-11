NewsPets & Animals

Rat or muskrat? Calgarians ignite debate over scurrying rodent

Apr 11 2024, 6:26 pm
Rat or muskrat? Calgarians ignite debate over scurrying rodent

A post to the Ask Calgary Facebook group of a rodent scurrying around the city has ignited a debate on whether the animal is a muskrat or a dread rat.

The post to the group by Facebook user Jasmine Newstater asked Calgarians to weigh in on what they thought the rodent was, adding that her husband was “convinced” it was a rat.

“It was pretty quick, and hard to get a clear pic, but I’d say it was the size of a litre of oil… just round,” adding that the creature was spotted around the Calgary International Airport.

Jasmine Newstater/Ask Calgary Facebook

Jasmine Newstater/Ask Calgary Facebook

The post amassed hundreds of comments, with the majority of respondents leaning towards it likely being a muskrat.

Some people even pointed to Alberta’s proud claim of being a rat-free province as a reason why it’s likely not a rat.

“There is no way it’s a rat… how could they get past the invisible rat shield that Alberta clearly spent tax dollars on lol. The government said we’re rat-free… sooo … lol. Jk I think muskrat too,” added one user, with another saying “I work at the airport and we have lots of these little guys running around!! Def a muskrat.”

What do you think the rodent is? Let us know in the comments below.

