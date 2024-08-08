NewsTechCanada

Can't click send? Some Gmail users say they're experiencing an outage today

National Trending Staff
Aug 8 2024, 10:02 pm
abdullah serbest/Shutterstock

If you’ve had trouble using Gmail today, you’re not the only one, as some people are reporting issues using the email service.

Multiple users took to social media to express their frustrations (or maybe relief) about not being able to access the email platform on Thursday.

Some folks said they were unable to send any emails.

Others said that they’re simply not able to work without it.

Gmail or Google hasn’t officially posted about any outage. In a reply to one user on X, Gmail said that the Google Workspace Status dashboard “doesn’t show any outages.”

However, Downdetector.com, a site that tracks online outages, reported spikes of a Gmail outage on Thursday afternoon.

Gmail

Downdetector.com

“User reports indicate problems at Gmail,” reads a message on the website.

Most reported problems were with sending emails, noted the site.

Downdetector.com

Daily Hive has reached out to Google for more information about the possible outage.

Have you experienced issues with your Gmail account? Let us know in the comments.

