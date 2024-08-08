If you’ve had trouble using Gmail today, you’re not the only one, as some people are reporting issues using the email service.

Multiple users took to social media to express their frustrations (or maybe relief) about not being able to access the email platform on Thursday.

Lmao the chaos of a gmail outage is always fun — LB (@simplyOutHere) August 8, 2024

Some folks said they were unable to send any emails.

Is there a gmail outage? I cannot send any emails! @gmail — Shivansh Singh (@shivDaCoco) August 8, 2024

Gmail is down?!? How?!?? — Michelle @maej43.bsky.social Jones (@maej43) August 8, 2024

Others said that they’re simply not able to work without it.

Half of corporate America on here liking each others tweets about gmail being down cause it’s not like we can work right now! — Sarah Shmerling (@sarah_shmerling) August 8, 2024

Gmail or Google hasn’t officially posted about any outage. In a reply to one user on X, Gmail said that the Google Workspace Status dashboard “doesn’t show any outages.”

Hi Shivansh. The Google Workspace Status dashboard (https://t.co/hWKKeG70F3) doesn’t show any outages. Could you let us know how you are accessing Gmail (Android, iOS or browser)? We’ll do our best to help. — Gmail (@gmail) August 8, 2024

However, Downdetector.com, a site that tracks online outages, reported spikes of a Gmail outage on Thursday afternoon.

“User reports indicate problems at Gmail,” reads a message on the website.

Most reported problems were with sending emails, noted the site.

Daily Hive has reached out to Google for more information about the possible outage.

Have you experienced issues with your Gmail account? Let us know in the comments.