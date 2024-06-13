An internal memo shared with Global News employees on Wednesday reveals the reasons for the company’s latest round of layoffs.

Daily Hive obtained the notice sent by Ward Smith, senior vice president at the Canadian news organization.

“We are sharing with you today that difficult changes have been made across the Global News network,” it reads.

It goes on to explain that the company will be transitioning its weekend news programming production at its Alberta stations to a new production model that’s “more efficient.”

According to Smith, this model was first introduced in 2015 and is used by 95% of Global News programming in stations east of Alberta.

“This change in workflow in Alberta, along with some additional changes in Toronto, has resulted in the elimination of certain roles in our news department,” reads the email.

On Wednesday, Daily Hive learned that the layoffs heavily impacted Alberta, with 13 staff let go in Calgary, eight in Edmonton, three in Lethbridge, one in Vancouver, and another 10 in Eastern Canada.

“At this time, we are unable to provide further information,” Global News’ parent company, Corus Entertainment, told Daily Hive when pressed for more details.

The internal email continues, saying Global News also “introduced significant changes in personnel and accountabilities” to its national online and broadcast teams.

Smith wrote that the company is working with Unifor, the union representing Corus employees, through the layoffs and that affected employees have a chance to exercise their rights as per their collective agreements.

“All these decisions are designed to prepare our news division for more economic pressure, as the industry continues to evolve, as larger international tech giants offer content and advertising platforms directly to Canadians and monopolize the Canadian advertising landscape,” reads the email.

Randy Kitt, director of media with Unifor, said the layoffs were “heartbreaking.”

“It’s a sad state of affairs for media in Canada,” he said. “Knowing that their jobs are so desperately needed in this country right now and Corus simply can’t afford to keep them on.”

This comes after Global News had a smaller round of layoffs in March.

Former Global Toronto newsroom producer Simon Ostler, who was affected by the job cuts in March, posted on X offering his support to those impacted.

It’s been another tough day at @globalnews 💔 I feel for everyone impacted by layoffs across the country. While I don’t have all the details, I know how this feels having been through it myself earlier this year. If you are looking for someone to talk to, my DMs are open. — Simon Ostler (@SimonOstler) June 12, 2024

Former CTV National News journalist Bill Fortier also shared his support.

Hearing about the layoffs at Global News today was tough. Not totally clear who’s gone, but I’m hearing of some big names. Thinking of every single person who lost a job they loved. — Bill Fortier (@BillFortierTV) June 13, 2024

Global News isn’t the only media organization slashing positions.

In February, CTV News had another round of major layoffs.

With files from Megan Devlin and Laine Mitchell