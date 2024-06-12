Global News layoffs cut more Canadian journalists loose

Canadian broadcast outlet Global News was impacted by layoffs this week.

Daily Hive has learned the impacts are being felt heavily in Alberta with 13 staff let go in Calgary, eight in Edmonton, three in Lethbridge, one in Vancouver, and another 10 in Eastern Canada.

“At this time we are unable to provide further information,” Global News’ parent company Corus Entertainment told Daily Hive when pressed for more details.

Randy Kitt, director of media with Unifor, the union representing Corus Employees, said the layoffs were “heartbreaking.”

“It’s a sad state of affairs for media in Canada,” he said. “Knowing that their jobs are so desperately needed in this country right now and Corus simply can’t afford to keep them on.”