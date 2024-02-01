Neza Coffee entrepreneur brews up success by celebrating family heritage

A Vancouver entrepreneur is celebrating the growth of her coffee company by paying tribute to her family, who inspired it all.

Neza Coffee, founded by Nadine Umutoni, is premium, organic, and fair-trade Rwandan coffee that is freshly roasted and packaged in Vancouver.

According to Umutoni, coffee is deeply ingrained in her heritage.

“I grew up surrounded by the rich tradition of coffee farming, with both of my grandmothers being coffee farmers. Their dedication to their craft greatly inspired me,” Umutoni told Daily Hive. “Additionally, my grandfather, who unfortunately passed before I was born, was a pioneer in our region for introducing a coffee washing machine.

“This legacy has instilled in me a profound respect and fascination for the art of coffee making. Neza Coffee is a continuation of a cherished family heritage and a celebration of the meticulous craft of coffee production.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NezaCoffee | A Cup of Hope (@nezacoffee)

Being an entrepreneur has always been a part of Umutoni’s dreams, and so has the desire to give back to her community. That’s why the Black-female-owned coffee company donates a portion of its profits to mental health initiatives for Rwandan Genocide survivors. It also plans to broaden support to other communities globally affected by current conflicts.

“Neza Coffee is much more than a coffee brand; it’s a social enterprise deeply dedicated to making a meaningful impact,” explained Umutoni, herself a survivor of the Rwandan Genocide that occurred in the mid-1990s. “The commitment to social impact is deeply personal to me.”

“The trauma endured by survivors in Rwanda is not just a historical event; it’s an ongoing challenge that often intensifies over time. This reality, supported by both research and my firsthand experiences, profoundly drives our mission.

“Having rebuilt my life in Canada, I am acutely aware of the hardships faced by those who didn’t have similar opportunities. Providing access to mental health support, employment, and basic necessities is crucial for their healing and rebuilding process.”

Umutoni, CEO of Neza Coffee, is also celebrating Black History Month by honouring those who have paved the way.

“Black History Month is a period of reflection, celebration, and honouring the history and achievements of Black individuals,” she said. “It’s a reminder for all of us to learn more about Black history and to stand together for fairness and justice.

“This month, and every day, it’s important to keep learning and supporting each other. Doing this helps us build a community where everyone thrives.”

Neza Coffee is sold in espresso, medium, and dark roast and can be found in a variety of stores in Metro Vancouver and online. The single-origin Rwandan coffee is fair-trade, which is crucial to its founder.

“It’s important that the farmers who produce these exceptional beans are compensated fairly, enabling them to make a comfortable living from their craft,” said Umutoni. “We are working hard to expand its availability into more grocery outlets.

“The name ‘Neza’ translates to ‘Greatness’ in the Rwandan native language, which perfectly encapsulates the essence of our coffee and the driving purpose behind our company.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NezaCoffee | A Cup of Hope (@nezacoffee)

For more information about Neza Coffee, visit its website.