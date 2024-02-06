Canadian entrepreneur ready to help people heal with grief support toolkits

Canadian entrepreneur Celeena Sayani can still vividly remember what it felt like when she lost her little brother Kyle in a motorcycle accident.

“I was surrounded by darkness and lost for how to carry on without him,” Sayani told Daily Hive. “After my loss, so many people tried to support me by sending things like flowers or asking me how I was doing. I appreciated those gestures, but they were done without asking about him.”

To help people experiencing grief create space for remembrance, Sayani founded The Glimmer Collective, which offers a variety of healing tools and rituals for those going through loss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Glimmer Collective (@theglimmercollective)

You might also like: Neza Coffee entrepreneur brews up success by celebrating family heritage

Canadian artist celebrates beauty of movement with new Reitmans collection

Chooka Party founders make celebrating Korean baby milestones a breeze

“I started working on Glimmer 10 years after the anniversary of my Kyle’s passing in 2012,” explained Sayani. “I knew I needed to create a platform to honour lost loves and let their light glow on.

“It was also a way for me to remember my brother and give back to so many people who helped me get to where I am today. I know he would be so proud.”

There are several healing items in the Glimmer collection, including the Grief Support Toolkit made up of a customizable “In Memory” candle, a guided grief journal, and an affirmation card set.

“Each product was created with the input from numerous people who have lost someone they love,” Sayani shared. “They give you a safe space to process your emotions, and provide solace and validation when you need it most.”

The mother of two added that everyone experiences grief in their own unique way and that support looks different depending on the person.

“After speaking to hundreds of people, I would say the biggest misconception about grief is that people don’t want to talk about it. Our society, for whatever reason, often suppresses grief, and people shy away from asking direct questions about it.

“I’ve found that the opposite is true for so many people – they do want to talk about their grief, and more specifically, about the person that they are missing. Even though it can be painful, it can be helpful for people to share memories, or talk about what they miss most.”

Another misconception about grief that Sayani wants to clear up is that it has an end. For her, grief represents how much she misses her brother.

“We were always very close growing up, especially as we both got older. More than just siblings, we were best friends,” Sayani said. “Kyle was so incredibly gifted at so many things – sports, making people laugh, and living life to the fullest. He had an electric personality.

“Kyle lived his life with so much honour and respect for himself and for the people he loved. I try to live my life now with the same grace and lightness that he had. I am so lucky to have experienced such a person in my life. I never want to stop grieving.”

Sayani said that The Glimmer Collective tools are made to support those going through those dark moments, including herself.

“I really could have used this after I lost my brother Kyle. I wish I had written down more memories and taken time to focus on my healing earlier. But I’m so grateful that I have it now – it helps me every single day.

“By saying or asking their name, you will create a safe space for someone to talk about those they have lost and share their memories. I always encourage people to ask to use their names. If someone doesn’t want to talk about it, they will let you know, but I cannot tell you how much of a long way this goes.”

For more information, visit glimmercollective.com.