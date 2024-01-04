Ah, the new year. What seems, at first, like turning over a new leaf can actually be super stressful when you take stock and realize your life might be a tad more… chaotic… than you’d like. But fret not, because we’ve done the research and found all the best products you’ll need if you plan to get your life together in 2024.

I cannot emphasize enough just how STRESSFUL it feels to open a drawer that’s just cluttered with random things, making it nearly impossible to find *the* thing you’re looking for. To solve that, grab yourself these organizers to help corral your goods into neat lil’ compartments. Because they’re transparent, you’ll always be able to peep what’s inside (and hopefully never lose your fave scrunchie again). Reviewers also love that they come with special stickers to keep them in place, which means they won’t skid or slide around your drawers.

Easy to install and able to filter out heavy metals, chlorine, and other icky things that might be found in your water, consider this a must-have if you’re looking to step up your self-care game. At first, you’ll probably love that it has three stream settings and *excellent* water pressure. But the best part is that it’ll help keep your hair and skin in tip-top condition — and it comes with scents and felt diffusers so you can add a spa-like quality to every shower sesh.

Calling it now: 2024 is the year we get our finances in order! This planner has trackers for bills, debt, expenses, savings, and just about everything else so you can keep an eye on every penny. One of reviewers‘ fave features is the fact that it’s undated, which means you can get started whenever you want.

“Hand wash only” doesn’t have to be scary when you’ve got a laundry detergent that gently lifts away dirt and grime from all your most delicate fabrics. Because it’s low-suds, you can literally just soak and squeeze — no rinsing required. This will not only save you time but keep you from accidentally damaging the fibres of your fave sweater by endless wringing. And yes, you can even use it in your washing machine.

You deserve a tidier home, and that starts with finding a place for annoying, oddly shaped items like brooms, mops, and dusters. Each notch can adjust to different-sized handles (and, as a bonus, hold them securely), while the front hooks would make a great home for dust pans and other odds ‘n’ ends.

Yes, it’s a new year but bad days can still happen. When they do, you can always draw a card out of this saucy deck — each one offers a tongue-in-cheek affirmation that never feels patronizing or silly. And every card features an illustration by a Canadian artist, too!

If you’re, quite frankly, tired of seeing those gorgeous, perfectly organized pantries on TikTok and want one of your own (you deserve it!), this trio of glass canisters is a great place to start. You’ll be able to easily peep what’s inside, while the airtight lids keep the goods inside fresh ’til the last speck. They also come with matching scoops — that nest right onto the side, BTW — so you won’t have to get your fingers dirty.

Ingrown hairs? We don’t know her. A few dabs of this stuff will save your skin from painful bumps, itchiness, and razor burn in one fell swoop, so you can stop fretting and fussing over your skin. Reviewers say it’s a dream for those of us with sensitive skin and that a little goes a long way.

These open two ways (from the top or via the two front doors), so you can easily take your stuff in and out. Their flat tops make them ideal for stacking, which will save you space in your garage, storage room, or basement — and they collapse flat when they’re not in use!

Let 2024 be the year you take your scalp health seriously. Regular exfoliation will slough away dead skin and product buildup, keep itchiness at bay, and help your locks grow in strong and healthy. Of all the scrubs I’ve tried, I always come back to this one, largely because of its microcrystals that dissolve as you lather up, so I don’t accidentally over-scrub. Plus, it smells *phenom*, further incentivizing me to use it (as if I needed more convincing).

No need to sacrifice counter space when you’re cleaning up after dinner because this rack slips right into your sink. Even though it’s compact, it still has spots for plates and mugs so you can keep things from turning into a wet dishy jumble when you’re tidying up.

You’ve done the work of decanting and now you can’t remember if *this* is dish soap, hand soap, or perhaps some other cleaner? Who’s to say? A set of labels would make the whole sitch considerably easier, especially since there are enough for basically any of your home goods (they get as specific as “clothespins,” “fitted sheets,” and “mop pads,” just to name a few). Reviewers were surprised by how durable they were, holding up to daily wear and tear with ease.

The book’s divided into five stages: Getting going, Building momentum, Overcoming setbacks, Following through, and Seeking closure, with specific exercises in each designed to boost your productivity, increase mindfulness, and overcome any roadblocks you may be experiencing. If you’re looking to set yourself up for success this year (however that looks to you!), then starting with some introspection and goal-setting is basically guaranteed to get you there. Reviewers found the tome inspirational, uplifting, and aesthetic as heck — a bonus!

Leaks happen, but that doesn’t mean they need to ruin your life or your stuff. This mat will catch any drips and splashes (including from spilled soaps, cleaning products, and the like) so you can spend less time cleaning up and more time just, y’know, living your life. You can cut it down to size, and once it gets gunky, toss it in your washing machine to get it looking brand-spankin’-new again.

Listen, I know there are a lot of hair care products out there, and many make some big promises. But if you’re looking for something that’ll protect your precious locks from heat and humidity while leaving them softer and shinier, this is *it*. It’ll never weigh things down (ta-ta, greasy roots), smells absolutely divine, and reviewers say it eliminates flyaways and scalp itch, too.

Loaded with cool features (like a special spout you can swing or sip from), this bottle will keep your bev icy-cold for up to 24 hours, while being leakproof to boot. The cap even has a built-in straw, a locking mechanism, and a carrying loop. So: Drink! Your! Water!

You’ll have room to jot down appointments, keep track of habit goals, and even create prioritized lists of tasks so you can kick 2024 off with less anxiety and stress over your daily life. Reviewers like that it’s surprisingly portable, so you can tuck it into your school or work bag before you head out for the day (it has a plastic cover to keep the pages protected).

Kiss hangnails and peeling cuticles goodbye this year by slathering your sweet fingers in this emollient cream that’s loaded with hydrating ingredients (think shea butter and jojoba oil, just to name a few). I love that it leaves my tips much less greasy than cuticle oils, while delivering all the moisture I’m looking for — even in the winter. And don’t be fooled by the small tube, because a lil’ dab goes a long way.

With slots for every day of the week (not to mention for both day and night doses), organizing your tablets just became a whole lot simpler. The hard shell casing will keep gel caplets from getting squished, but perhaps the best feature is the fact that you can take out an individual day’s compartment when you’re away from home for just a short time. Translation: no need to bring the whole honkin’ case!

Kitchen clutter is last year’s problem, thanks to this sturdy little stand that can accommodate cutting boards, serving plates, and pot lids (y’know, pretty much anything you can’t seem to find a home for). Reviewers were surprised by its sturdiness, saying it can easily hold heavy stuff without toppling over.

Facial hair isn’t going out of style anytime soon, so if you’re looking to grow some fuzz of your own (or just take better care of the stuff you already have), I’d highly recommend copping a bottle of this lush, intensely moisturizing oil. It’ll not only soften your hair — which translates to less itch! — but also stop it from getting frizzy due to indoor heat, winter layers, and humidity.

Is meditation on your list of things to try in 2024? Cop one of these petite benches to help you deepen your practice while alleviating joint pain and strain in the process. The legs are foldable and non-slip, and because it’s backless, it’ll help strengthen your core muscles while you’re finding your zen.

Looking to skip takeout lunches at work or just want to get into meal planning? This bowl’s for you. It doesn’t matter if that’s homemade chili, saucy pasta, or even stew — the lid is airtight and completely spillproof, so things won’t get messy if it gets jostled in your bag or bumped around in the fridge. Reviewers love that it’s both microwave- and dishwasher-safe and is equipped with a silicone sleeve for some extra protection.

