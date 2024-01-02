The holiday season may be over, but that doesn’t mean the sales are stopping any time soon. In fact, there are still tons of awesome discounts you can find online right this second, so we’ve made this list of the best deals you can find in Canada. Just make sure you snag those goodies before they sell out!

Unless you’ve been offline for the last month, you’ve probably seen this funny-looking phone mount all over social media. For good reason, too: it’s not just adorable but also fantastically practical. Reviewers say it sticks to mirrors, tables, and other smooth surfaces, which translates to hands-free filming and video-watching.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $12.37+ (originally $17.68+). On sale in several colours and sizes.

Julia Garner loves it, David Beckham loves it, George Clooney loves it, and while I’m not saying celebs are always right, there’s a reason why this machine topped everyone’s wishlist during the holidays. Reviewers report that in addition to being *incredibly* simple to use, it also outperforms all other coffee machines they’ve used in the past. It doesn’t hurt that it comes in a gorgeous (and on-trend) apple red shade!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $99 (originally $169.99).

Now’s the time to revamp your sleeping sitch (because who doesn’t have “get better sleep” on their list of New Year’s resolutions?), and you can do exactly that with a pair of fully customizable and incredibly cushy pillows. Remove some filling if you like more ~squish~ or stuff them fully if you want more support. The inner cover is also memory foam, reducing that grainy feeling that some customizable pillows have. Reviewers say they got the best sleep of their lives on these!

Get a pair of queen-sized pillows from Amazon Canada for $63.99 (originally $79.99). Also on sale in a king size and available in singles.

Lip oils aren’t going anywhere, friends! If you’re new to the trend (or just want to expand your collection), this budget-friendly formula deserves to be on your radar. In addition to treating your smoocher to 12 hours of hydration — courtesy of ingredients like squalane and raspberry oil — it’s also non-sticky and mega-shiny. According to reviewers, it also has serious lasting power, too, so you won’t have to constantly reapply throughout the day.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $10.06+ (originally $11.19+). On sale in eight shades.

Made of plush merino wool with a smidge of sparkle, you’ll probably find yourself reaching for this toasty top all winter long. Because of its roomy silhouette, you’ll be able to layer it with ease over all your tees and tanks, too.

Get it from lululemon for $129 (originally $218). Available in sizes XS-XL.

Quiet, ultra-slim, and equipped with *serious* suction power, this little robot will help ease your cleaning workload (set it and forget it, bb!). Like other models, it can detect items and drop-offs, so it won’t accidentally fall off the edge of your stairs or suck up your fave socks. It even comes with a remote control so you can get it going without ever getting off the couch. And reviewers say its battery life is pretty dang impressive to boot.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $149.98 (originally $229.99). On sale in two colours.

I recently tested this set on a trip over the holidays, and the thing I loved most about it was that it came with literally everything you could need to care for your face when you’re away from your regular routine. I’m talking cleanser, toner, face cream, an antioxidant serum, and a hand cream. Every product smells fresh and left my skin positively glowing. Plus, it all comes in a cute travel case!

Get it from Sephora Canada for $45 (originally $60).

It has both the look and feel of real paper, but don’t be fooled — you’ll be able to easily transfer your notes to just about any cloud storage, so you can always look back on previous weeks or months once they’re erased. Reviewers really like its eight different templates, which means you can customize things just the way you like ’em. Once you’re ready to start fresh, just give the pages a wipe-down with a damp cloth.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $41.35+ (originally $46.56+). On sale in six colours.

It has a triple charging pad (for your phone, AirPods, and Apple Watch) and can be packed into a petite travel case so you can easily tote it with you when you’re en route. The charge is lightning-fast, too, so you can juice up and be on your way.

Get it from Best Buy Canada for $149.99 (originally $199.99).

Reviewers swear it’s the best electric razor they’ve ever tried, which is saying something considering it’s under $30 and comes with a slew of attachments for safe shaving. It’s USB-rechargeable and has a run time of 90 minutes once it’s at 100%, so you can tackle hair from tip to toe in one go.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26.20+ (originally $36.99). On sale in five colours.

If you plan on rocking your sneaks all year round in 2024 (same), then investing in a classic pair like these just makes sense. They’re neutral enough to pair with all your sweet ‘fits, in a timeless silhouette that won’t look out of place in a year or two. Plus, they have a cushioned sole to keep you comfy while you’re bopping about.

Get a pair from Reformation for $44.40+ (originally $148). On sale in three colours.

Though they fold down completely flat, they’re also spacious enough to fit all your odds and ends. Thanks to the dual handles, you’ll be able to hoist your stuff onto shelves or carry things from room to room with ease, too.

Get a set of six from Amazon Canada for $26.99+ (originally $37.99+). On sale in four colours and available in three sizes.

If you’ve ever been impressed by plumes of smoke escaping a glass cloche at a fancy resto, you’ll probably love knowing you can achieve that *exact* effect in the comfort of home. Simply fill the gun’s compartment with wood chips (you can choose your flavour) to give your food a light smoked flavour. Reviewers love using it on things like cheese and cocktails. In addition to the cloche, you’ll also get two wood chip samples, replacement filters, and a pack of batteries so you can get going right away.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $149.99 (originally $199.99).

Perfect for adding extra comfiness to your sofa, this cushion can even double as extra seating on game night. If you get a few, you can even stack them out of the way once company leaves — though they’d look *chef’s kiss* scattered around your living room anyway.

Get it from Simons for $19.99 (originally $25). On sale in five colours.

These have *wild* pigment, so you can create richly-hued masterpieces in a couple swipes. One end has a calligraphy-style tip (for broad strokes and lettering), while the other has an ultra-fine one for detail work. Reviewers say you can layer the shades over each other to achieve custom colours — don’t worry, each pen’s colour-coded, so you can keep track of which one’s which.

Get a set of 120 from Amazon Canada for $36.99 (originally $59.99).

Vitamin C and SPF 30 come together for a high-powered serum/cream hybrid that layers well under makeup (don’t take it from me — reviewers say it’s a great dupe for more expensive brands, too). It also leaves no white cast, so you won’t end up looking chalky.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $17.97 (originally $21.14).

This style is clearly not done making waves — it’s cute, convenient, not to mention really comfy to carry (hands-free, baby!). The studs add a little “je ne sais quoi” to the basic silhouette, while things like the oversized buckle, wide strap, and interior pockets offer plenty of convenience for toting your stuff around town.

Get it from lululemon for $54 (originally $84). Available in two colours.

If you’re tired of poking around with picks or scraping with classic floss, this water-powered tool is the way to go. Once you fill the base, you’ll be able to blast away food particles with a high-powered stream that won’t leave your gums feeling raw (or worse — bleeding). Reviewers really like that the battery lasts forever, and because it’s waterproof, you’ll be able to do your deep cleaning in the shower.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $79.95 (originally $99.99). On sale in two colours.

There’s a reason why you’ll see this pan (or a version of it) in just about every pro kitchen. It has even heat distribution and can even be popped into the oven if your recipes call for it. And swapping from non-stick cookware to stainless steel will help you avoid toxic chemicals leaching into your food, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $104 (originally $140). Available in three other sizes and in two multipacks.

Lightweight and almost impossibly airy, muslin is perfect for hot sleepers (largely because it’s breathable as heck). The quilt can be used as a duvet replacement in the hot months, but the duvet cover has corner ties to keep things locked in place if you’re sticking to your normal set-up.

Get it from Silk & Snow for $59.50+ (originally $70+). On sale as a coverlet, quilt, sham set, and duvet cover and in three colours.

You’ll get a bottle of super-concentrated cleaning solution and a cleaning brush with bristles just the right firmness for scouring dirt and muck off your precious kicks. The cleaning formula’s free of abrasive chemicals, so you can really go at it without stressing about accidentally damaging the fabric in the process (reviewers say it’s actually left their footwear looking nearly brand-new).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $20.40 (originally $24).

Not only are these puppies long enough to fit full spaghetti noodles, but reviewers also say the lids have a great seal, so any goods stashed inside will stay fresh for a heckuva lot longer. They’re stackable and come with 24 labels so you can keep track of things.

Get a set of four from Amazon Canada for $26.99 (originally $35.89). Also on sale in a set of eight.

This gadget will dole out as much food as you want, when you want, so you can sleep in, go away for the weekend, or just have some peace of mind. It has a ton of smart details, like an airtight seal around the food tank, a covered control panel so your catto can’t access the buttons, and light signals that indicate low food and potential clogs. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, reviewers say this is the best one.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $53.19+ (originally $69.99). On sale in two colours.

Itching to ditch the skinnies? I don’t blame you. 2024 is all about comfort, and we’re starting with this pair of slouchy jeans that have a relaxed fit from top to bottom. The cuff keeps things from getting bunchy if you’re vertically challenged like I am, and that classic blue shade will literally never fall out of fashion.

Get a pair from Reformation for $148.80 (originally $248). Available in sizes 23-31.

You deserve better than a cluttered cutlery drawer, so do yourself and your gadgets a favour by adding this expandable style to your cart. Reviewers say it’s perfect for odd-sized drawers while being sturdy enough for all your kitchen utensils and tools. Once you expand it as wide as you want, simply buckle it to lock things in place.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $21.70+ (originally $30.99). On sale in five colours.

I hate to be *that* gal, but hydration is key when it comes to your skincare (espesh when we’re talking winter wind and harsh indoor heating). This serum’s got green tea, peptides, sea algae, and yes, the obligatory hyaluronic acid to deliver a dewy finish. Reviewers attest that it never creases or pills under makeup, and it doesn’t hurt that it’s uber kind to sensitive skin, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $49.20 (originally $58).

Crispy results, less oil, and easy-to-use controls — what’s not to love? Reviewers say it cooks just about anything you can dream up, heats up quickly, and is easy to clean to boot.

Get it from Best Buy Canada for $99.99 (originally $239.99).

Y’all. They DO NOT mess around with this rip-resistant technology. After finally copping my own pair, I went at these with just about everything sharp I could think of, ranging from kitchen shears to my own fingernails. The ultra-wide waistband makes them comfy enough for all-day wear, too.

Get a pair from Sheertex for $55 (originally $79). On sale in sizes S-3XL.

I’m keen on decluttering surfaces this year, so naturally, I’ve been eyeballing wall-mounted storage options. Reviewers use them as both planters and organizers, so you can really customize how to integrate them into your home.

Get a set of three from Amazon Canada for $21.10 (originally $30).

Reviewers say this baby dries almost impossibly quickly, saving you from stepping onto a soggy floor (great if you have a busy household). It also resists dirt, hair, and stains, meaning it’ll look new for ages.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.99 (originally $24.99). Also available in four other sizes.

These are great everyday glasses but are aesthetic enough for all your Insta/TikTok content-making needs. Reviewers say they’re surprisingly sturdy and love that they can be tossed in the dishwasher (because no one loves to hand-wash).

Get a set of six from Amazon Canada for $34.98 (originally $49.99).

Intensely hydrating and strengthening, this mask is designed to protect your hair from daily stressors, like hair brushing, hot tools, and styling. Though it’s on the pricey side, reviewers say a little bit goes a long way (and you’ll notice a difference in your mane immediately).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $68 (originally $85).