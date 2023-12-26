Here are 22 things we think are going to dominate #beautytok in 2024

Following a trend might be easy-peasy, but getting ahead of the curve is a little trickier. It takes research. It takes testing. And it takes endless hours of scrolling through social media to spot the new and fun goodies that are taking the industry by storm. But if you don’t have the time (or the energy) to invest the time on your FYP, we gotchu — read on for our predictions on the best trending beauty products you’ll find dominating the discourse in 2024.

These award-winning press-ons are way more budget-friendly than a regular gel mani, while offering almost identical longevity (and personality). Reviewers love that each set comes with all the tools you’ll need to get ’em applied — including glue — and offers 12 different sizes so you can get a custom fit on your digits.

Get a set from Saks Fifth Avenue for $28.01. Available in several other sets and styles.

What makes this lippie a major standout is the blade-like tip. Turned on its side, it’s a precise lip liner that delivers muss-free full coverage that’ll help you define your smoocher. Once you flip it to the flat side, you’ll be able to coat your pout in sheer, buildable colour that’s completely transfer-proof (translation: it’ll last through the whole holiday party).

Get it from Shoppers Drug Mart for $33. Available in 16 shades.

Pearlescent, blendable, and offering built-in sun protection sounds like a trifecta of “yes, please!” This moisturizer’s got antioxidants, SPF 45, and niacinamide to help even out your skin tone while you’re wearing it. Reviewers love that it’s lightweight, absorbs quickly, and doesn’t leave behind a white cast, making it perfect for all skin tones.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $46.

While sleek and slicked-back was the name of the hair game the last little while, 2024 is all about volume — and this lightweight dust de👏liv👏ers👏. A single pump makes a huge difference, but add a few more and watch as your mane takes on new heights. It’s unscented (so no competing with your fave perfume) and absorbs oil, meaning it can double as a lightweight dry shampoo when you’re in a pinch.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $27.

If you’re after that “man-eater” makeup lewk that’s all over TikTok, then cop one of these pencils immediatement. Not only is the formula super long-lasting, one end actually hides a petite blender tip that you can use to craft a perfectly smudged cat-eye (it also has a built-in sharpener, which is just freakin’ brilliant).

Get it from Sephora Canada for $30. Available in three shades.

Y’all, I am OBSESSED with this liquid magic. Splash some of this bergamot and lavender-scented toner anywhere you’d consider a “problem zone” (that is, bumpy, dry, or prone to breakouts, hyperpigmentation, and ingrown hairs) before following up with your fave moisturizer. Thanks to a blend of low-concentration exfoliators, like glycolic, salicylic, and lactic acids, it’ll slough away dead skin and leave you glowing from top to bottom. I also gotta hard recommend the Nudebody Peptide Body Creme, which layers so well over top.

Get it from Well.ca for $38.

A quick squeeze of this magic stuff will help you prep your hair for a glossy blowout, smooth down sleek styles (like a chic chignon), or defined natural curls — all without ever feeling sticky or crunchy. Thanks to hero ingredients prickly pear seed oil, dragon fruit, and meadowfoam seed oil, your locks will look and feel healthier, all while smelling like a warm summer day. What’s not to love?

Get it from Sephora Canada for $38.

Okay, yes, chrome nails are nothing new. But this specific shade, a futuristic, heavy metal-inspired silver, is the perfect way to dip your toe into the melty metallic aesthetic dominating the trends for 2024. Depending on what colour you use underneath, you can achieve a ton of different nail looks, while putting your own distinct spin on the trend.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $14.99.

Lip oils had a serious moment in 2023, but 2024 is bound to take them to new levels, largely due to the jellyfish aesthetic splattered all over our FYP. This one, packed with peptides, evening primrose oil, and hyaluronic acid, is majorly moisturizing and never feels sticky or tacky. Though it comes in a wide selection of shades, “Jellyfish” is the one to nab if you’re into the ultra-glossy natural look.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $30 or from The Detox Market for $30. Available in 10 other shades.

I am honestly thrilled to see this deo taking off in a big way, and not just because I’ve been screaming about it since I first tried it a couple years ago. If you’re not already converted to the cult of Salt & Stone, then I urge you to hop on board because its bestselling scents (*cough* Santal) are already tough to find. My personal favourite is Black Rose & Oud, but the Neroli & Basil and Santal & Vetiver scents are also fantastic (the Santal & Vetiver is their second formula, iterated in gel).

Get it from Well.ca for $25.

With the body positivity movement picking up steam and convincing us to embrace ourselves (zits and all!), it’s no wonder that bright, in-your-face options are becoming more and more popular than the invisible patches we all know and love. Instead of concealing, it’s all about celebrating — give yourself a gold star for taking care of your skin! And reviewers say they not only reduce redness, soreness, and inflammation but actually keep the offending area hydrated, too. Translation: no dry, flaky patches for your makeup to stick to.

Get a pack of 32 patches from Amazon Canada for $40.

The brand’s Watermelon Glow toner is already a social media darling, but this new addition may just inherit the crown. It’s packed with vitamin C and powerful antioxidants that work in tandem to revive dull complexions. Reviewers report that it tackles dry spots and uneven texture like a pro, too, leaving your face smooth as butter and positively *glowing*.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $52.

This lippie is nothing new, but it’s the new fresh mint scent that’s making huge waves. Because it’s creamy and thicker than regular balms, it delivers major moisture (even to the crispiest pout), with a slight tingle — courtesy of the mint addition. The profiled tip makes it easy-peasy to get product into all the nooks and crannies, while the formula actually sinks in rather than just sitting on top. Do yourself a favour and grab two — trust us.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $32.50. Available in four other shades.

Sheet masks are fun, but hydrogel is the future. The material holds moisture a *lot* longer than fabric, guaranteeing deeper hydration delivery (and more serum absorption) to your sweet lil face. The fact that this brand doubles down on convenience by crafting its masks in two pieces is genius, too, because it allows you to adjust the fit for maximum coverage.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $8.28.

While the brand’s cult-fave Hollywood Flawless Filter is still making waves (for good reason), we predict that 2024 will see this hyaluronic acid-infused formula take centre stage. Not only does it treat your skin to extra hydration, but it offers the perfect amount of coverage without ever looking cakey, dull, or flat — that’s its radiant finish at work! Reviewers say it blends like a dream, too, so you can expect a seamless finish (even if you’re a makeup newbie).

Get it from Sephora Canada for $66.50. Available in 30 shades.

Do the blue in 2024! The shade is notoriously tricky — if the formula’s off, the colour turns out patchy, dingy, or just plain dull. But this version, iterated in a richly-pigmented (and easy-to-use) eyeliner, will guarantee some serious colour pay-off. Take it from someone with makeup skills akin to a toddler: that extra-wide grip makes application soooooo much easier, and a single pass delivers a vibrant, metallic cobalt finish. Oh, and it stays put all day!

Get it from Sephora Canada for $35. Also available in eight other shades and two finishes.

I don’t know about y’all, but the thought of cluttering up my precious bathroom real estate with an ever-growing collection of tools is an absolute no-thank you, which is why I instantly fell in love with the idea of a multi-use dryer that doubles as a styling tool. And while the Dyson Airwrap is still the gold standard, it omits one part I think is critical: the plain ol’ hairdryer. The Shark offers a slew of attachments (like the Dyson) but also has a unique convertible nozzle that can flip between a vertical orientation for attaching brushes and wands and a horizontal setup for when you just need to dry your mop. Other things I love: it’s surprisingly compact (perfect for travel), regulates temperature to prevent heat damage, and works wonders on my husband’s beard, too!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $349.99.

We are leaving redness and skin irritation behind in 2023, thanks in part to this budget-friendly serum that promises to tackle both. A couple drops of this liquid magic will keep external stressors (like winter weather) from wreaking havoc on your complexion, while gallic acid reduces moisture loss so your face won’t end up feeling dry and tight after five seconds of outdoor activities.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $25.80.

“Why can’t I just use a bronzer?” I hear you asking. Simply put, it’s the cool tones of this contour stick that make it *chef’s kiss* for the job, largely because the colours actually mimic real shadows. It’s buttery and easy to blend (even for a newbie — trust me, I tried) and small enough to toss in your bag for on-the-go touch-ups. Though each stick is meant to last around 1,000 swipes, you can just twist the base when you find yourself needing more product.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $33. Available in four shades.

Lip oils are clearly not going anywhere, but if you’re just dipping your toe in, this is the one to start with. All the hydration and glossiness of an oil get paired with the convenience of a balm, meaning a glassy pout is just a *click* away (sorry, had to). Reviewers say it’s not gimmicky, delivering moisture and colour payoff in spades.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $14.95+. Available in 10 shades.

It’s no surprise to see Ms. Gomez’s beloved line on this list (remember last summer’s hype over the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush?), this time serving some major glow with a liquid highlighter that promises a luminous, second-skin finish. Reviewers say you can even mix it with your body care if you’re after an all-over glow. And since we’re on the topic of RB, make sure to keep the brand’s new aromatherapy pen on your radar, too.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $34. Available in seven shades.