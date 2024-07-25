"So inappropriate": Garage Clothing called out for "sexualizing" ads

Garage Clothing is being slammed for a new marketing campaign that many online are calling “inappropriate.”

Last week, the Montreal-based brand shared new Instagram posts showcasing models wearing its “It Girl Denim.”

The first Reel shows women — some topless — dancing and posing in Garage Clothing jeans. It garnered hundreds of unimpressed and confused reactions.

Many accused the store of “sexualizing” its ads, despite being known as a clothing brand aimed at teenagers.

“For a clothing line aimed at teens, y’all have been sexualizing these ads like crazy,” reads one comment.

“Why are they topless??” added another.

Another commenter tagged Groupe Dynamite, the parent company of Garage Clothing.

“@groupedynamite do better; this is gross,” reads the comment.

In an email statement to Daily Hive, Vice President Brand Creative Gina DeYoung explained that these new ads are actually part of a rebrand.

“As our customer has evolved, so have we. Today our consumer is an aged-up, unapologetic fashion shopper in her mid-twenties,” she explained.

“This campaign is all about the celebration of empowering women to own their femininity as their most confident selves while showcasing our best-selling and customer-favourite denim styles.”

Despite some people picking up on the switch up (“Wait a minute… IS THIS A REBRAND??” one comment reads), many still aren’t on board with the direction the brand has gone in its marketing campaign.

“You don’t need women to strip naked to promote a pair of jeans,” reads one comment.

Many think the ads are a man’s doing.

“What in the male gaze is this,” replied one Instagram user.

“We all know this was directed by a man,” added another.

Others pointed out how the campaign isn’t size-inclusive.

“This is awful. Also, don’t see any models with different body types. Are we back at the 90s?” reads one comment.

Despite the backlash, DeYoung says Garage Clothing is proud of the campaign, which she adds was shot with an all-female cast, photographer, and production team from diverse backgrounds.

What do you think of the company’s rebrand? Let us know in the comments.