13 things you might not know about Friday the 13th

Does Friday the 13th spook you out?

The date is considered unlucky in many cultures. Some buildings don’t even have a 13th floor due to the number associated with bad luck. But why is it terrifying when the 13th day of a month falls on a Friday?

If you’ve always wondered, you’ve come to the right place. And if you’re superstitious, it might be alarming that the first month of this year has a Friday the 13th.

Let’s talk about the origins of the fears and all the lore around the date.

Here are 13 facts about Friday the 13th.

How did it start?

There are several theories about the origins of Friday the 13th and its association with all things unlucky. One idea is that superstitions stem from early Christianity because 13 is the number of people present at the Last Supper (Jesus and his 12 apostles), which took place on Maundy Thursday. At the Last Supper, Judas, the apostle who betrayed Jesus, was the 13th member of the party to arrive. Jesus died the next day, on Good Friday.

Blame it on Sunday

For a month to have a Friday on day 13, it must begin with a Sunday. If you don’t believe us, check the calendar for yourself.

It can come in threes

Friday the 13th will happen at least once a year but can occur as often as thrice yearly.

It’s a common fear

Millions of people worldwide, including prolific horror writer Stephen King, have an irrational fear of the number 13, known as “triskaidekaphobia.” People also fear Friday the 13th, known as “paraskevidekatriaphobia” or “friggatriskaidekaphobia,” depending on who you talk to.

But not all cultures fear it

Not all cultures believe the date is unlucky. Tuesday the 13th is considered far more ominous in Spanish and Greek cultures. In Italian culture, Friday the 17th is considered to be even more unfortunate.

Superstition treatment

Near Philadelphia is the Friggatriskaidekaphobia Treatment Center, an organization that hosts parties centred on confronting common phobias like walking under a ladder, stepping on a crack, breaking a mirror and opening an umbrella indoors.

In literature

Thomas Lawson penned one of the first stories about this date in 1907. The story, Friday, the Thirteenth, was about a Wall Street broker who chose the day to enact his rage and destroy the stock market.

Celebrities and the 13th

Many celebrities were born on Friday the 13th, including Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Steve Buscemi, and Peter Tork. Rapper Tupac Shakur died on Friday, September 13, 1996, after a hail of bullets hit his car in Las Vegas.

“I Do”

In Las Vegas, the Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel offers special zombie, gothic, vampire and Rocky Horror-themed ceremonies on Friday the 13th.

Friday the 13th in space

According to NASA, on Friday, April 13, 2029, a giant asteroid called 2004 MN4 will fly close enough to Earth to be visible without a telescope, but it will not hit.

In Ontario…

In Port Dover, Ontario, motorcyclists from all over Canada gather every Friday, the 13th, for massive rallies that draw thousands of participants. The tradition dates back to 1981.

Inspiration in film

The highly successful Friday the 13th franchise includes 12 horror films, a TV series, six films adapted into novels, comic books, and more. The mask worn by Jason Voorhees, the films’ main character, is one of the most recognizable images in pop culture.

13 is a dodgy number

The number 13 has always been perceived as odd, while the number 12 is more complete. There are 12 months in a year, 12 hours on the clock, 12 zodiac signs, 12 Apostles of Jesus, 12 Gods of Olympus, and 12 Days of Christmas. Not to mention, most elevators don’t have a 13th floor.

So, what comes in 13? Apparently, you need 13 witches to form a coven.

Spooky.

With files from Ainsley Smith