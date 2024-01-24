New Ford recall will affect around 93,000 vehicle owners in Canada

Automaker Ford has issued a huge global vehicle recall that will affect around 93,000 vehicle owners in Canada.

The recall includes certain Ford Explorer vehicles (2011-2019 models).

The chronological report of the recall notes that in 2018, Ford received an informal inquiry from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) about the exterior A-pillar trim parts detachments on 2012-2014 MY Explorer vehicles.

In August 2023, Transport Canada brought up the same concern to Ford and included reports it received about it.

A Ford spokesperson told Daily Hive the A-pillar exterior trim is the trim attached to the columns next to the windows.

The vehicle uses a plastic bracket attached to it with a bolt using plastic clips. Improper engagement of these parts can cause them to come loose and potentially detach from the bracket.

“An A-pillar exterior trim part that detaches while driving can create a road hazard for other road users, increasing the risk of a crash,” reads Ford’s recall report.

“The customer may visually detect gaps around a loose A-pillar trim or detect an audible rattle and/or excessive wind noise from the A-pillar area, which is near the sides of the front windshield,” the spokesperson said over email.

They confirmed that the total number of affected customers globally is around 2.4 million.

Over 80,000 Ford vehicles were recalled in March last year due to windshield wiper and brake issues. Three months later, Ford recalled thousands of luxury SUVs after reports of spontaneous engine fires in the US, China, and Canada.