Here are the key dates for tax deadlines in Canada this year

‘Tis almost the season to file your taxes again, so here are the tax deadlines in Canada you should mark on your calendar this year.

The first important date is Monday, February 19. That’s when the Canada Revenue Agency’s (CRA) Netfile, or online tax filing service, opens.

According to the CRA, Netfile is available to most taxpayers, except for certain restrictions, which can be found here.

The answer is true! Get started and set up direct deposit today: https://t.co/EGio7QA1yP #CdnTax https://t.co/0iKzdP84sH — Canada Revenue Agency (@CanRevAgency) January 22, 2024

The next key date to watch is Thursday, February 29, the last day for Canadian employers and the CRA to issue employees’ T4s, T4As, and T5s. You should get these forms within a few days of this deadline.

February 29 is also the deadline to contribute to your RRSP for the 2023 tax year.

RRSP contributions are tax-deferred, which means that your contributions are income-tax deductible.

And finally, the two main tax deadlines in Canada — Tuesday, April 30 and Monday, June 17.

April 30 is the tax filing deadline for all regularly employed Canadians. You will need to have all of your taxes filed by this date, or you could start incurring penalties if you have a balance that you owe the CRA.

Self-employed Canadians have more time to file taxes with a June 17 deadline.

However, regardless of whether you’re self-employed, any Canadian who owes taxes should pay them by April 30.

If you’re looking for ways to get a bigger tax refund, read our handy guide here.