"Risk of a crash": 95,000 Ford vehicles recalled across Canada

An unexpected loss of vehicle control, “increasing the risk of a crash,” has triggered a global recall of a popular Ford vehicle.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued a recall on June 17, stating that Ford is recalling certain 2014 F-150 trucks due to issues with its powertrain.

“Unexpectedly downshifting into first gear may result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash,” reads the statement.

It details that this is due to signal loss between the transmission output shaft speed sensor and the powertrain control module. As a result, the transmission can move into first gear regardless of the vehicle’s speed, which could lead to a safety risk.

Reuters reports that Ford is recalling 668,000 F-150 pickup trucks sold worldwide. In an email to Daily Hive, a Ford representative stated that the recall affects around 95,000 vehicles in Canada.

Ford’s Critical Concern Review Group (CCRG) opened an investigation on the 2014 model on February 8 after receiving several reports about the “unexpected transmission downshifting.”

To fix the issue, Ford dealers will update the powertrain control module software for free. Owners will be notified of the recall, and repairs will be available in the third quarter of 2024.

The Ford representative stated, “The number of vehicles impacted is expected to be less than 1% of the recall population.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Transport Canada, which has yet to issue a recall.

It’s not the first time Ford has issued recalls on their vehicles this year.

In April, Ford announced that it recalled 2,950 vehicles due to gas leaks that may cause fires. Affected Ford SUVs include the 2022 to 2023 Bronco Sport and the 2022 Escape with a 1.5L engine.

In January, around 93,000 Ford vehicles were part of a recall after it was discovered that an exterior trim in Ford Explorer vehicles (2011-2019 models) could potentially detach while driving, causing a “risk of a crash.”