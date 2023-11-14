Flavoured nicotine pouches can be sold to children of any age in Canada

Health Canada has approved the sale of flavoured nicotine pouches by Imperial Tobacco Canada in a way that products can be legally sold to children of any age.

Moreover, the National Health Department of Canada announced Imperial Tobacco can promote these products on TV, billboards, social media, advertising, and by free samples.

“This is a stunning development. It is absolutely incomprehensible that these flavoured nicotine products could be allowed on the market without adequate regulatory protections in place,” says Cynthia Callard, executive director of physicians for a Smoke-Free Canada.

Callard says the Smoke-Free Canada group is urging ministers to “take immediate action to remedy this unacceptable situation and to prevent nicotine addiction among youth.”

In July 2023, a sister company of Imperial Tobacco was given approval to sell flavoured nicotine pouches under the Natural Health Product Regulations, with the products containing nicotine but not tobacco, as per the Canadian Cancer Society.

“Imperial Tobacco is now aggressively marketing these nicotine pouches by selling and promoting them in convenience stores and gas stations, with in-store promotions that may be located near candy or chocolate bars,” says a press release. “It is completely legal for stores to sell these flavoured nicotine pouches to children of any age.”

These flavoured nicotine pouches can also be promoted in places where youth will be exposed – through social media, TV, retail displays and billboards. Today, we’re joining other health organizations on Parliament Hill to urge federal Health Ministers to take immediate action. — Canadian Cancer Society (@cancersociety) November 14, 2023

“This is the first time in more than 100 years that it is legal for a nicotine product from a tobacco company to be sold to minors in Canada,” says Rob Cunningham, senior policy analyst at the Canadian Cancer Society. “Tobacco companies cannot be trusted. It is essential that the federal Health Ministers take action on an urgent basis.”

Other health group organizations are saying Imperial Tobacco is using “classic cigarette lifestyle advertising approaches” to promote nicotine pouches, specifically using ads with “happy young people.”

“Let’s be serious – Imperial Tobacco is a tobacco company and does not actually want people to quit smoking. Imperial Tobacco wants to grow the overall nicotine market. The company’s tactics will result in more youth becoming addicted,” says Flory Doucas, co-director and spokesperson of the Coalition québécoise pour le contrôle du tabac.

Others are asking how Health Canada would allow for a new category of nicotine products to be sold on the market to minors.

“How can it possibly be legal to sell to children flavoured nicotine products from a tobacco company?” adds Callard.

Flavoured nicotine pouches are positioned between the upper lip and gum but lack the tobacco leaf. Typically, they are used as a smokeless alternative to traditional tobacco products.

Nicotine pouches and packs have become increasingly popular around the world and are marketed as a substantially “lower-risk product” compared to tobacco smoking.