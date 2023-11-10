The text message to cellphones will read: “This is ONLY a TEST and won’t require any action from you.”

Alberta will have no test, but those in BC will receive an alert at 1:55 pm PT, Ontario will be alerted at 12:55 pm ET, and Quebec will be notified at 1:55 pm ET. For all other alert times, head to the website.

To receive these alerts, your phone must have an excellent connection to the internet and be alert-compatible. The government will automatically send these alerts to your phone at no cost, and all radio and TV broadcasters in Canada are required by law to broadcast public alerts.

The National Public Alerting System is a joint effort between governments and industry partners, such as the CRTC, to warn the public of hazards and threats to life and safety, including Amber Alerts and civil emergencies.

The BC government has also expanded the use of the system beyond tsunami warnings to include alerts for floods, wildfires, and extreme heat emergencies.