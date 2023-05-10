"Thanks I hated that": BC residents startled by emergency alert test

It’s another emergency test alert day, and as usual, BC residents have a lot to say, with reactions ranging from understanding to terrified.

BC’s test of its emergency alert system took place at 1:55 pm on May 10.

The system broadcasts TV, radio and cell phone alerts to “provide urgent, life-saving information during emergencies.”

BC’s emergency alert website warns not to call 911 for additional information about the test, likely due to people freaking out about the alert, as they have been on social media.

Multiple people said the alert gave them a heart attack.

This heart attack is brought to you by the BC Emergency Alert System. pic.twitter.com/Vj0rI4y8KH — Oh Why is Rationality Being Rationed (@OhBeing) May 10, 2023

Some were scared even though they knew it was coming.

I knew about it and the emergency alarm still scared me pic.twitter.com/NDAoHFkVJC — AJ ♡ 🇧🇦🇲🇪 (@SarcasticallyAJ) May 10, 2023

There hasn’t been much outrage, but many people are suggesting that they were startled.

Thank u BC emergency Alert for the Heart rate spike — 𝖈𝖆𝖘𝖘𝖎𝖚𝖘 (@cassiuscosplay) May 10, 2023

Some people suggested that while they got the alert, no sounds were associated with it.

Did anyone else just get a tiny second of emergency alert sound and no actual message? Bc emergency alert — 🇨🇦Goose Of War🇺🇦 (@yer_conscience) May 10, 2023

One person was at a Wendy’s.

That’s the second time I was at Wendy’s during an bc emergency alert test — Janakin Skywalker (@janafromthedock) May 10, 2023

Someone thought it was the dreaded “big one.”

Emergency alert test today at 13:55 in BC. I didn’t know so I thought it was the big one for a minute. I gather the old air raid sirens are not working or useful any more, so we will be notified on our phones, if the network is still up.#Vancouver pic.twitter.com/8fu0ZSz7FA — John C. Carlisle (@wangfujohn) May 10, 2023

For now, the anger has been minimal.

BC residents were just as startled by the alert in November of last year.

Thanks I hated that — ivy (@ivy_wylder) May 10, 2023

