"Thanks I hated that": BC residents startled by emergency alert test

May 10 2023, 9:10 pm
Daily Hive | PeopleImages.com - Yuri A/Shutterstock

It’s another emergency test alert day, and as usual, BC residents have a lot to say, with reactions ranging from understanding to terrified.

BC’s test of its emergency alert system took place at 1:55 pm on May 10.

The system broadcasts TV, radio and cell phone alerts to “provide urgent, life-saving information during emergencies.”

BC’s emergency alert website warns not to call 911 for additional information about the test, likely due to people freaking out about the alert, as they have been on social media.

Multiple people said the alert gave them a heart attack.

Some were scared even though they knew it was coming.

There hasn’t been much outrage, but many people are suggesting that they were startled.

Some people suggested that while they got the alert, no sounds were associated with it.

One person was at a Wendy’s.

Someone thought it was the dreaded “big one.”

For now, the anger has been minimal.

BC residents were just as startled by the alert in November of last year.

Did you get startled by the alert? Let us know in the comments.

