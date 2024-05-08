19 of the best last-minute Mother's Day gifts from lululemon

In case you missed it, Mother’s Day is less than a week away! If you’re still stuck on ideas, have no fear because lululemon has tons of stylish options. We found all the best ones we think will make her day — so snap ’em up while there’s still time!

Sometimes carrying a whole kit ‘n’ caboodle is far too cumbersome, so gift your mom this petite pouch that’ll still magically fit all her essentials. She’ll be able to attach it to just about anything, including her luggage, gym bag, or even her belt when she wants to go hands-free. It even has special slots for her cards, and since it’s made of water-repellant fabric, she won’t need to stress about any inclement weather ruining her ~lewk~.

Some days, we all wish we could just throw something on without thinking, and this classic shirt will help Mom do just that. It’s the right amount of crisp, with a flattering, relaxed fit that’ll keep things from looking too stuffy. Thanks to its elongated hemline, she’ll be able to rock it with everything from trousers to bike shorts.

This pair is peachy-soft, with a flattering high rise and cropped length that’ll be *chef’s kiss* for summer. Zipped up, they’re a straight-leg trouser, but unzipped, she can transform them into breezy flares on days when the mercury really starts to climb. Reviewers say they fit a bit snug, so keep that in mind when you’re choosing Mom’s size.

The next time your mom hits the road, make sure she brings along this lightweight camera bag that’ll hold up to all her adventures. Water-repellant fabric will keep her stuff dry in case of sudden rain showers, while two spacious compartments will let her keep everything neat and tidy (no matter how much stuff she insists on bringing along). The strap is adjustable, too, so she can flip between wearing it like a handbag or across the body.

Thanks to its oversized silhouette, she could still pop on a cozy layer underneath if the temps throw her for a loop. The fabric’s both water-resistant and wind-proof, so she’ll stay dry and comfy if a sudden spring storm heads her way. Other cool features include zippered hand pockets (with a hidden phone sleeve!) and a cinchable hem for when she wants to change things up. If she prefers a more classic fit, size down.

Tell her to skip the bobby pins and hair clips in favour of these skinny headbands. They have a genius lil’ silicone strip that’ll lock them in place while she’s running, jumping, or going about her day, and she’ll be able to adjust their sizing for a perfect fit. Reviewers say they stay in place all day! Each set comes with five.

The next time she’s hitting the green, she’ll be the best-dressed one out there. And who doesn’t want that for their mama? This sweat-wicking top will keep her cool when she’s putting and driving, while its slim, hip-skimming fit won’t get in the way when she’s really getting into her swing.

Hydration is key, and this handy lil’ pouch will help her stay on top of her water intake. It’s designed to fit all standard bottle sizes and features a cinchable top so she can quick-draw her sipper when the thirst hits. And because we could all use a smidge of extra storage, it has a front zippered compartment where she can keep her cards, lip balm, keys, and other bits and bobs.

We love a versatile piece of loungewear, and this buttery-soft hoodie de👏liv👏ers👏. It has a drapey, relaxed fit, a slightly cropped waistline, and a large kangaroo pocket in case she needs a spot to warm up her hands. Reviewers say it’s one of their favourite tops, so chances are, your mom will feel the same.

You can’t go wrong with a classic pair of sneakz, and these are *it*. They’re not quite as “gym-y” as some styles, making them more versatile and easier to pair with more casual outfits. They’re also decked out in some cool options, like layered cushioning in the sole and a cupped rubber outsole that improves traction — perfect for rain-slicked sidewalks! She’ll also get two sets of laces so she can switch up her look in a flash. Those with wider feet might want to consider going up half a size.

What’s not to love about this mid-weight layering piece? It’s ideal for the in-between seasons (or, y’know, year-round in Canada) and offers a whole slew of cool features that places it a notch above similar styles. We’re talking a removable hood, cinchable hem to keep chilly breezes out, zippered hand pockets, and interior pockets for her most important stuff. On top of being water-repellant, it’s also wind-resistant for an extra dose of protection from the elements.

A roomy fit, flattering neckline, and elongated back hem? Yes, please. It would become an MVP in Mom’s closet for those reasons alone, but it’s also super soft and breathable (that’s the Pima cotton at work). She’ll be able to rock it post-yoga with her fave leggings, or she can jazz it up with trousers or a skirt when she wants to dance the line between comfy and cute — the dream.

When your mama hits the trails, make sure she brings along this package jacket. It’s light as a feather and offers plenty of stretch and protection from rainy weather (it’s made of water-repellant material). Plenty of ventilation will keep her from sweating her face off when she picks up the pace, while genius no-bounce loops will lock the hood in place and keep it from flapping around. And that shoulder pouch? The whole thing will tuck right inside there, but she can also wear it around her arm and keep her essentials stored inside.

Her legs are gonna be majorly tired after a run, but slipping these on beforehand will help mitigate some of the ouch. They offer targeted cushioning, plenty of breathability, and graduated levels of compression that are specially designed to fight fatigue and protect against accidental injury. And as an added bonus, they have reflective detailing that’ll help her stay visible when she’s out after dark.

This mat might look cute as hell, but its minimalist design also performs a function: It will actually help Mom nail her alignment at her next low-impact fitness class! It features plenty of cushioning for her joints and a top layer that prevents sweat and other moisture from seeping into it.

These vintage-inspired joggers feature full-length snaps, so Mom will be able to literally tear ’em off at the end of a long day. They’re made of a breezy fabric that’ll keep her cool in any season, with a flattering mid-rise and brilliant little pockets with slots for her phone and loose change.

After a long day of running around taking care of everyone, Mom will probably love slipping her sore feet into a pair of these pillowy slides. Dual-density foam means the top feels perfectly cushy, while the inner layer offers plenty of support where she needs it most. Add to that an adjustable (and cushioned) top strap, and you’ve got yourself a recipe for a perfect gift.

Shoes, gym clothes, groceries — anything she needs to carry will find a home inside this spacious duffle. She could even use it as a carry-on on her next flight! It’s positively loaded with pockets, too, including zippered ones, drop-in ones, and obviously its spacious main compartment. And that extra-long shoulder strap? She can detach it when she wants to just use the shorter handles.

Bucket hats are BACK, and this one toes the line between function and fashion thanks to its chic, slouchy brim and cinchable strap. When it’s extra windy, your mom will be able to adjust it in a flash for a nice, snug fit, while the oversized brim will protect not just her face but also her neck, shoulders, and back while she’s basking in the sun.

