Happy Earth Day! Here are 25 eco-friendly products to help you celebrate

Earth Day is here, friends! If you’ve been trying to find more eco-friendly products to incorporate into your daily life, we’ve done the work of scouring the World Wide Web to find you all the best ones. So regardless of whether you’re planning on revamping your beauty routine or just want to be more conscious of the products you use to clean your home, use this list as a shopping reference (and maybe treat yourself to a goodie or two).

A few top-level things: it comes in refillable glass packaging (hello, eco-friendly!!!) and has a handy pump top, making it easy to use with wet and slick hands. It also smells fantastic — like fresh greenery — which is great if you, like me, get headaches from products that are too fragranced. But when it comes down to it, it’s the formula that really makes this a standout, cleaning away everything I put on my face (without the need for a double cleanse, mind you) while soothing irritation. In the winter, it calms wind-chapped skin, and in the summer, it’s very gentle and kind to my sunburnt face.

Got stubborn stains? This stick will help you tackle ’em. Thanks to its solid formula, you’ll have total and complete control over the application, rather than simply spraying and praying you saturated things enough. It’s also free of chemicals, dyes, and synthetic fragrances — bonus! That translates to being kinder on fabrics (so your clothing and linens last longer) and your skin. Reviewers say its cleaning power is nothing to scoff at either, removing everything from set-in stains to grease spots in just one go.

Swapping out petrochemicals (ingredients typically found in haircare), excess water, and wasteful packaging makes this conditioning concentrate a serious game-changer. It swaps in skincare ingredients that’ll care for both your tresses and your scalp — like pumpkin seed oil and aloe vera — and you can even leave it on a bit longer to treat your mane to some deep conditioning action. And here’s the brass tax when it comes to sustainability: the super-concentrated formula is free of parabens, sulphates, silicones, dyes, and synthetic fragrances (and it’s housed in a recyclable aluminum tube to boot).

Offering plenty of grip for tricky positions, this mat is made of natural (and biodegradable materials) and is completely free of harmful chemicals. It’s also antimicrobial and durable enough for even the most challenging practice. Oh, and the brand is Oeko-Tex certified, too!

Leather might not initially seem eco-friendly, but it turns out that synthetic fabrics are *way* worse for the environment. This purse is Leather Working Group-certified and made of Greener Pastures Leathers — that means the leather is both responsibly and humanely sourced, making the bag both sustainable and eco-friendly, not to mention loaded with helpful features. The strap’s adjustable for both cross-body and shoulder wear, while an interior slip pocket gives you space to store smaller stuff (the main compartment’s got a zipper closure).

Not only is the product itself cruelty-free and vegan, but it’s also up to 85% biodegradable (oh, and also housed in PCR packaging!). But it’s really what’s inside that counts: mint leaf refreshes and deep cleans the scalp, while its anti-bacterial properties keep folliculitis and other potential irritations at bay. Reviewers love the cooling sensation it leaves behind and say their hair has not only never been shinier but stays clean for a *lot* longer, too.

It has both the look and feel of real paper, but don’t be fooled — you’ll be able to easily transfer your notes to just about any cloud storage, so you can always look back on previous weeks or months once they’re erased. Reviewers really like its eight different templates, which means you can customize things just the way you like ’em. Once you’re ready to start fresh, just give the pages a wipe-down with a damp cloth. Best of all, you won’t need to go out and get endless stock of paper notebooks!

Squalene might seem like a controversial ingredient (it’s most commonly found in shark liver), but this iteration, squalAne, comes from olives, making it not only more sustainable but also much better for oily or acne-prone skin. It also has a longer shelf life, which is great because reviewers say it’s their go-to, must-have moisturizer for keeping their skin happy, hydrated, and in check.

It might look compact, but this nifty box has plenty of compartments for just about any food item (seriously — there’s even a spot for an ice pack). Dividers are moveable and removable, so you can customize the set-up depending on your meal, and reviewers love that it’s easy to clean, too. Did we mention it’s leak-resistant as well?

Inside the recyclable aluminum tube, you’ll find a styling cream that’s positively stuffed with good-for-hair ingredients: squalane and hemi-squalane replace silicone as hair strengtheners, while chia seed extract and moringa seed oil work to add shine, lustre, and touchable hold. Reviewers say it smooths down frizz like nobody’s business while restoring their tresses to their former glory (even after serious damage). Because it’s light as a feather, it won’t weigh down your look, either.

Let’s face facts: paper towels are w a s t e f u l. So if you want to make the switch to an eco-friendly alternative, you’ve gotta consider these. They’re reusable (duh), machine-washable, and made from PCR materials — the eco-friendly trifecta! And since they’re not made of paper, they’re actually more durable than paper towels. You’ll get a set of six.

Why buy an overpriced plastic clamshell of basil that’s just gonna wilt in your fridge when you can grow your own herbs and snip the fresh stuff whenever you want? This starter kit comes with everything you’ll need to make that happen, including herb pods and a grow light that’ll ensure your wee little babes get the TLC they require to grow up big and tasty. The whole kit ‘n’ caboodle is small enough for even the tiniest spaces and is even self-watering so you won’t have to spend all your free time tending to your garden.

Instead of the icky or potentially irritating stuff (like aluminum and baking soda), this deo uses tapioca starch and diatomaceous earth to absorb moisture and odours. It’ll keep you wherever you apply it and smells absolutely ~phenom~ (I’m also obsessed with their body lotion!). If you’re still a little wary of natural formulas — either because they haven’t worked for you in the past or you hate their chalky texture — let me put your mind at ease: this stuff goes on clear, lasts all day long, and glides like butter.

Turns out food waste doesn’t have to be wasteful. Any scraps you’ve got lying around you can just toss inside this nifty device that’ll then transform it into nutrient-rich fertilizer — in up to eight hours. Now you’ll also be able to skip buying chemical fertilizers for your leafy babies! The whole thing’s small enough to tuck somewhere in your kitchen or garage with a spacious 2L bucket and carbon filters to keep any unpleasant odours from wafting into your space.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: refillable beauty products are the future. This powder exfoliant is beloved by reviewers for how gentle it is, and they say a little goes a looooong way. It’s rice powder-based, with a smidge of salicylic acid to keep breakouts under control. Once you get to the bottom, snap up a refill, or you can go the travel-size route and cop a smaller bottle that’ll tuck easily into your carry-on — we love a versatile product! Plus, all packaging is sustainably made and FSC-certified.

With every palette sold, Nudestix is committed to planting one tree — as if we needed another excuse to cop more of the brand’s ultra-creamy, mega-blendable (and totally foolproof) eye pencils. You’ll get six shades to play around with, and they all have major lasting power. They also come in a pretty reusable tin — with a built-in mirror!— and a sharpener so you can keep those bad boys sharp.

This petite oeuf is an eco-friendly replacement for both detergent and softener, thanks to the two types of detergent pellets housed inside. The pellets themselves are free of synthetic ingredients and contain no enzymes, chlorine bleaches, parabens, SLS, or palm oil, leaving your clothing *actually* clean. It’ll last for 70 washes before you need to refill the pellets.

You can refill it, upcycle it, and feel good wearing it, as all ingredients are vegan, cruelty-free and made without icky stuff (like phthalates and formaldehydes). What more could we ask of our fragrances? If you need more convincing, the scent itself is *chef’s kiss*, blending notes of zesty pomelo and hibiscus, all grounded by woodsy cedarwood. The ink-flask-inspired bottle is also made of PCR glass!

Bleach-based cleaners? No, thanks. If you’re struggling to get the bottoms of bottles, mugs, and other containers clean, all you’ll need to do is pop in one of these all-natural tablets and let it do the work. Reviewers are completely obsessed, saying their stuff is left looking brand new after just one use (without leaving any icky smells or flavours behind). Magic, or a seriously potent formula? You’ll have to find out for yourself. Each pack contains 12 individually wrapped tablets.

We love eco-friendly fashion, and this tee hits some seriously high notes. It’s made of organic cotton, printed with water-based inks, and $10 from every sale goes to supporting Sea Shepherd, an organization focused on protecting our oceans. It’s intentionally oversized (consider sizing down if you love a more snug fit), pre-shrunk, and made locally in Toronto.

There’s a reason this moisturizer has reached near-cult status. The protein-based formula is a ⭐star⭐ at improving skin’s texture, tone, and firmness (and it works on all skin types, too). Ingredients like pigmy water lily and soybean folic acid ferment extract are potent antioxidants that protect against environmental stressors, intensely moisturize, and calm irritation. And once you’ve scooped out your last scoop, you can simply grab a refill pack to pop inside. Drunk Elephant is also (rather fittingly) a supporter of the International Elephant Foundation and is cruelty-free.

You’ll not only save $$$ (those salon visits can be ~expensive~ y’all!), but you’ll get to endlessly use and reuse this starter kit. It comes with everything you’ll need to get started, like hard wax beads, a sturdy applicator, and a microwaveable silicone cup, and you can always top up your wax supply when you run low. Fun fact: hard wax makes the process less painful because it adheres only to hair (rather than hair *and* skin like soft wax).

We love a good eye treatment, but single-use masks and patches are a smidge wasteful — these reusable versions can be worn over and over with proper care, and allow for more customization when it comes to your eye treatments. Have a favourite eye cream? Want to use a targeted treatment? You can do it — just pop these over top to prevent evaporation and help lock in those actives so they can do their work. Best of all, these patches come in their very own (and also eco-friendly) travel tin.

This stuff is perfect for sensitive skin, thanks to a combo of non-irritating ingredients that work in tandem to keep it protected from the sun. Unlike chemical sunscreens, this one gets its protective power from zinc oxide (which, incidentally, also makes it reef-safe so you can bring it along on all your exotic adventures). Reviewers love that it’s non-greasy, so it won’t pill over your serums or moisturizers, and say it doesn’t sting if you accidentally get some in your eyeballs. It also has a higher SPF than most other similar products!

Regular dryer sheets can’t hold a candle to these hypoallergenic wool dryer balls. They’re reusable, fluff up your stuff like nobody’s business, and reduce static. They’ll also magically reduce drying time, which is great if you’d like to save a few buckaroos on your hydro bill! This kit also comes with an essential oil blend specifically designed to leave your laundry smelling fresh.

