The best facial cleansers will melt away makeup, whisk away dirt and debris, and leave your face feeling like its best self. But finding the right one for your skin can feel like an insurmountable task of testing, testing, testing — if you’re sick of playing the ol’ trial-and-error game, we’ve found the best ones.

Though it’s perfect for light makeup (or no makeup) days, this foam easily removes everything you’ve put on your face, including sunscreen. The addition of soothing rosewater is a huge boon if your skin’s feeling parched, chapped, or a little sunburnt, too. On days when I want a deeper clean, I love using it as the first step in a double cleanse (and it smells ~fantastique~ to boot).

Get it from Shoppers Drug Mart for $22.40 ( $28 )

Reviewers all agree that a wash with this stuff left their faces clean as heck (no matter how much makeup or sunscreen they were wearing) but never dry or tight. That’s in large part due to the addition of ceramides and hyaluronic acid that actually add moisture back to your skin rather than stripping it away. If you have sensitive or reactive skin, this is the formula to try first.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $21.28

I cannot stress enough how much I personally love this cleanser. A few top-level things: it comes in refillable glass packaging (hello, eco-friendly!!!) and has a handy pump top, making it easy to use with wet and slick hands. It also smells fantastic — like fresh greenery — which is great if you, like me, get headaches from products that are too fragranced. But when it comes down to it, it’s the formula that really makes this a standout, cleaning away everything I put on my face (without the need for a double cleanse, mind you) while soothing irritation. In the winter, it calms wind-chapped skin, and in the summer, it’s very gentle and kind to my sunburnt face.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $20+

Consider this option if you’re looking to streamline your skincare routine: in addition to cleansing (obviously), it actually tones the skin, too! Reviewers say it does a great job at keeping breakouts at bay while being kind to different skin types and concerns. If you’re rocking long-wear or waterproof makeup, you may need to do a double cleanse, but that’s a small price to pay for a product that leaves skin feeling balanced and chilled out after every wash.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $15+

An offshoot of the brand’s iconic Meltdown acne oil, it’s no surprise this gentle gel cleanser is a godsend for anyone with acne-prone skin. A trio of ingredients (green tea, salicylic acid, and ceramides) work in harmony to balance out your dermis, purify pores, and protect your skin’s natural moisture barrier. Call it a one-stop shop for addressing concerns like redness, texture, and blemishes!

Get it from Sephora Canada for $40.50

This stuff is perfect for daily use and easily whisks away dirt, oil, and grime. It’s gel-based and so gentle that reviewers say it’s the only thing that doesn’t cause flare-ups on their reactive skin. It’s also hydrating, so you can use less of your other products to bring moisture back to your visage.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $7.99

This is the unscented, hypoallergenic formula of our dreams! It will easily remove even the most stubborn eye makeup (sans burning), and the addition of the brand’s signature thermal water treats skin to some soothing action, too. Reviewers love that it has added glycerin, which acts as a protective shield for their skin barrier and keeps irritation to an absolute minimum.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22.10+ ( $23.95+ )

As the name suggests, barrier repair is the name of the game here. There’s a lot of science at work, but what’s most important is that it’s jam-packed with good-for-skin ingredients that’ll give you a glassy glow after every wash while calming redness, splotchiness, and uneven texture — almost like a serum/cleanser hybrid! Reviewers with eczema say it doesn’t burn or dry out their skin and love that it only took a few days of using it to start seeing *major* improvements in tone and smoothness.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $40.50

Oil-free, soap-free, non-comedogenic, and hypoallergenic, this stuff is the MVP of deep cleansing. Thanks to a smidge of salicylic acid, it targets breakouts of all kinds (as well as oiliness) and keeps new ones from forming in the first place. Reviewers report seeing less oil production and love that it’s gentle enough to use morning and night.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26.95)

Rice water is the star of this foaming formula, helping to brighten skin while washing away dirt and grime. Almost all reviewers agree that it leaves their faces feeling soft and clean but never squeaky and say it’s even helped repair environmental damage.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $16.75 ( $18.99 )

This oil-free formula is just the ticket for anyone with overly-enthusiastic sebaceous glands, removing impurities while regulating oil production. That makes it great for peeps with eyelash extensions or anyone looking to mattify and balance out their complexion. Reviewers have noticed fewer breakouts since using it and love that its thicker consistency means you’ll only need a touch to work up a major lather.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $37

This buttery cleanser is perfect for heavier makeup and sunscreen days precisely because it removes both so dang well. Another surprising bonus? Reviewers swear by its blackhead-removing powers, saying they’ve ditched their pore strips, acids, and clay masks in favour of this stuff.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $50

This stuff will cleanse away just about everything, including makeup (so you *could* skip the double cleanse). It’s a cream-to-foam formula with tons of hydrating ingredients — like hyaluronic acid and peptides — leaving your skin feeling actually clean instead of dry and tight.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $20.50+

Another great option for anyone looking to streamline their routine, this lightweight gel removes all traces of makeup (even the tough stuff) thanks to a powerful medley of cica, green tea, and algae extracts. Similar to micellar water, it also replenishes moisture and doesn’t strip skin, so you can safely skip the double-cleanse without worrying about anything getting left behind.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $27

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect nourishing cleanser, you can stop your search because this one is IT. Stuffed with ceramides and colloidal oatmeal, reviewers say it’s almost unbelievably gentle while somehow managing to melt away all traces of makeup, sunscreen, and daily goop. Those same ingredients actually pull double duty to hydrate your skin while you’re washing up, leaving your face feeling softer than a baby’s bum — and cleans as a whistle to boot.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $38