Farewell, March, and hello, April! In addition to spring showers, stink bugs, and chic transitional weather dressing, the fresh month is perfect for testing all the best Amazon Canada products DH readers (just like you) loved last month. If you’re on the hunt for new home goods, beauty products, or helpful gadgets, take a peek and snag your faves!

Powered by an all-natural blend of vitamins, minerals, and phytoplankton, this stuff will transform your soil into a nutrient-rich growing medium. You can use it however you like — soil drenching, foliar feeding, or hydroponics — and since it’s 100% natural, it’s safe for veggie patches, too. Reviewers say they’ve noticed faster and improved growth and health on every plant they’ve used it on and that it even revived greenery on the verge of death.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $18.90+

I hate myself for how long I waited to get this — clearly, the 18,000 five-star reviewers were ahead of the curve! This scrubbing brush makes cleaning almost (dare I say it?) enjoyable, lifting away soap scum, mildew, and other bathroom goop in actual seconds. It comes with batteries, but make sure you’re stocked up on more so you can keep the cleaning power going as long as you need.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $21.99

This oil-absorbing patch is just the ticket for handling all kinds of skin issues around your proboscis. Thanks to its curved design, it’ll fit over every nook and crevice, sucking out all the icky stuff and leaving your pores looking (and feeling) clearer by morning. Reviewers say they have serious sticking power and don’t curl up, even when worn overnight. You’ll get 10.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22.97 ( $24.49 )

Standard paper towels don’t hold a candle to these bad boys — they’re *way* more absorbent and won’t disintegrate the second you need to apply a smidge more elbow grease. Once they get gunky, you can get ’em back into top-notch condition by tossing them into the laundry. And when it’s time to finally say goodbye, they can go right into your compost! You’ll get a pack of six.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $15.99 ( $16.99 )

Slippage and curling edges are about to be a thing of the past! Rather than goopy adhesive, these actually have tiny suction pores on them that’ll keep your rugs locked in place, all without damaging your floors or leaving behind sticky patches. When it comes time to wash your floors, you can do it without taking them off (they’ll stay attached during a cycle in the machine). Reviewers swear these work better than other styles they’ve tried, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $15.96+ ( $19.99+ )

Green thumb feeling a little wilted lately? Pop one of these food spikes into your planters and let them work their magic. You’ll get more lush foliage and bigger, better blooms without having to muss and fuss over every individual plant’s specific needs (do you need more light? Less light!? Extra water??? Please help). They’re slow-release, deliver enough food for up to two months, and are safe for basically every type of plant — even the finicky ones.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $3.39

Whether you’re tight on bathroom rest estate or just need something to tuck neatly into your carry-on, this petite shaver can handle all your grooming needs. It’s waterproof for easy rinsing, has a magnetic cap to keep it protected in your bag, and boasts a 60-minute shave time on a full charge (though there’s a five-minute quick charge option if you just need to quickly tidy things up). Reviewers say it’s the best shaver they’ve ever used, tackling thick, coarse hair without issues or irritation.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $109.99

After giving this stuff a try, reviewers say they were shocked by how great it made their skin feel (even compared to their more expensive moisturizers). It softens and soothes dry skin, leaves eczema flare-ups noticeably calmed and absorbs quickly, so you won’t have to stand around waiting for it to sink in. Because it’s also oil-free and non-comedogenic, those of us prone to breakouts won’t have to stress about it causing any pesky pimples to appear.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $20.49 ( $22.97 )

In addition to having four plugs and three USB slots (that’s seven devices you can charge simultaneously, for those who are counting), this power bar also has a five-foot-long cord and a flat wall plug. That means you can finally take advantage of the outlet hidden behind your sofa or bookshelf! Other cool features include non-slip feet on the bottom and surge protection.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $23.99+ ( $29.99+ )

If you still, somehow, have not tried this viral primer, there’s no time quite like the present. Reviewers say it creates a perfect canvas for their makeup looks, locks things in place, and gives their matte foundations a gorgeous, dewy finish (while outperforming other cult-fave brands like MAC and Smashbox).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.19

Please join me in bidding an enthusiastic farewell to traditional flame lighters. They’re unreliable, finicky, and somehow always out of juice—all things that most definitely can’t be said about this electric style. A single charge-up will give you weeks of usage, and reviewers love that it keeps their fingers from getting singed when they’re sparking up (who wouldn’t?).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $16.99+

The coolest thing about this extra-large, rip-resistant exfoliating cloth is that you’ll be able to easily clean all those hard-to-reach body parts that other scrubbers just can’t squeeze into. By ditching handles and other ~accoutrements~ and opting for a flexible weave, it’s gentle enough for sensitive skin while sloughing away the dead stuff. Reviewers go so far as to say it’s the best exfoliating product they’ve ever tried (see ya never, body scrubs!) and are especially fond of how quick drying it is.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $31.98

This thing will stick to nearly any surface — tile, ceramic, mirrors, glass, you name it. Its 10x magnification will make tweezing errant brow hairs or doing detailed makeup work a total breeze, and that’s before we even talk about its amazing backlit function that simulates natural daylight. Reviewers especially love it as a travel accessory since it can fold up nice and small and not monopolize their suitcase.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $34.99+

Reviewers say this stuff can remove all kinds of stains, including gross and set-in ones, the first time around. The key is to spritz it on, then gently brush it into the fabric fibres (give older or more stubborn stains about half an hour to absorb this liquid magic).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $14.99+

Slip this on the next time you feel a niggling headache setting in. It’s cooling, with light compression that reviewers say is just the ticket for fighting back against intense migraines. Because it forgoes straps and Velcro, you won’t have to stress about it getting tangled in your hair or needing constant readjustment when you’re just trying to find your chill. Store it in the fridge or freezer, depending on your personal preference.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.99+ ( $26.99+ )

A quick swipe of this balm creates a protective barrier on your skin, preventing sportswear, shoes, or other clothing from rubbing your body raw. Woohoo! The formula is clothing-safe, non-comedogenic, sweat- and moisture-resistant, and enriched with coconut oil and vitamin E. Reviewers say it withstands hot, humid environments and intense activities (swimming included!) and even helps reduce the post-hair-removal itch.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $13.49+

Start with this version if you’re not looking to invest your hard-earned cash into testing every single lip oil formula. It’s ultra-glossy, with a plush, velvety texture that feels majorly moisturizing (but never sticky). I’m a huge fan of the lightly minty scent and fluffy applicator that’ll let you coat your smoocher in just one quick swipe — and its hydration powers are not to be overlooked, either.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $9.97

This cleaner pulls double duty, making grate clean-up a snap while seasoning your BBQ for future grill seshes. It works with all tools, is completely food-safe (duh), and will never go rancid. Reviewers say it works wonders and leaves behind absolutely zero trace — we’re talking no streaking, no smell, no residue, and no aftertaste.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $17.99+

Redness, dryness, and flakiness are all things this rescue balm fights against. It goes on green before transforming into the perfect shade of colour-correcting beige to camouflage irritation while soothing your skin and helping it heal. Reviewers say just a dab smooths out their complexion to the point where they can comfortably skip foundation (and it even hides angry zits, too).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $25.75 ( $29 )

Finicky orchids hate feeling stifled, and this planter offers aeration and drainage in spades. There’s plenty of room for them to grow new roots (without circling or tangling) while draining excess water so they don’t drown. If you ever need to observe root growth, you can simply pop out the inner pod to take a peek. Reviewers say they’ve never seen their orchids this happy!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.99+

That precariously balanced stack of rusty old jar lids in your cupboard has got to go, friends. Make the swap to these silicone styles, which will create an airtight seal (*chef’s kiss* for at-home fermentation) and make the jars easier to open down the line. Reviewers add that they’re totally leakproof and dishwasher-safe to boot. You’ll get four.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $10.99+

While we all have pores, sometimes it’s nice to make ’em (almost) disappear for a while. This cream is perfect for that, working as both a cream and a primer to reduce their appearance, smooth out your skin, and get it prepped for whatever you decide to layer on top. Ingredients like salicylic and agaric acids work in tandem to exfoliate and smooth while reducing oiliness and protecting from environmental stressors. Reviewers say it’s great for people with sensitive skin, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $21.74 ( $28.98 )

Take your workstation from desk to couch without compromising on ergonomics. The supportive foam base will provide extra cushioning while you’re tap-tapping away at emails, while wrist support prevents unwanted aches and pains during your busiest days. And because it really is like a mini portable desk, there’s even a hidden pocket where you can stash pens, charging cables, or other workday essentials you’d like to keep handy.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $53.99 ( $69.99 )

Reviewers are raving about this face balm, saying it left their skin feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated without any greasiness. Because it’s a solid stick format, you can safely pop it into your purse or dopp kit when you’re travelling, and no one will force you to throw it out (bye-bye, liquid serums). It also helps support your skin’s natural moisture barrier, which is great news if you’ve been struggling with all the recent temperature swings and weather changes and need a smidge of extra help in the hydration department.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $9.81 ( $17.86 )

It’ll lift away any deposits and residues left behind by your detergents so your machine can function as it should (and your clothes won’t come out dirtier than when they went in). It works with both regular and high-efficiency washing machines, but just make sure you don’t add it in with your clothes. You’ll get a five-month supply.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $18.32