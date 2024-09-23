Amazon Canada’s biggest shopping event is back for a second time this year, which means that on October 8 and 9, you’ll be able to save some 💰💰💰 on the things you actually want.

And here’s some even better news: these early Prime Day tech deals are already live🎉! We scoured the sale pages to find the best ones we think you should check out, but make sure you don’t dilly-dally — some won’t last long, and we’d hate for you to miss out.

Trust me when I say that these gizmos are a must-have for anyone who travels (or is just plain forgetful). They’ll let you keep track of your most precious belongings and will even notify you if you’ve left anything behind. The battery will last you over a year and you can also ping the tags right from your phone to track down things like keys, TV remotes, or even your purse.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $108.99 ( $129 )

This style has over 30,000 five-star reviews, and for good reason: it’s light enough to tote from room to room, has an auto shut-off function in case you’re forgetful, and offers a bright digital display that’s easy to use. It also comes equipped with a brilliant late-night setting so you can run it while you’re snoozing.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $149.93 ( $189.99 )

Check the weather, play some tunes, or set an alarm — this compact speaker can do all the stuff you’ve come to expect from smart tech. Despite its size, it has great sound and reviewers love that it’s easy to set up and enabled with text-to-speech reading of Kindle books, too. We love accessibility features!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $24.99 ( $54.99 )

Bring your fave tunes to the green with this magnetic speaker that’ll snap right onto your golf cart. Don’t stress if the weather doesn’t cooperate, either: it’s completely water- and dust-proof and drop-resistant in case you’ve got some clumsy players along for the ride. In just under two hours, you’ll be able to get it back to a full charge (which, in turn, will give you all-day playtime). Reviewers report that the magnet’s pretty darn strong, too, so it won’t slip off while you’re zipping between holes.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $79.99 ( $99.99 )

It’s whisper-quiet while effectively separating juice from pulp, saving you the trouble of having to do it yourself (or waking up your partner when you’re whipping up a cup in the wee hours of the morning). Thanks to its safety features — like auto shutoff — you won’t accidentally injure yourself in the quest for fresh juice. And according to reviewers, it’s surprisingly easy to clean, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $79.99 ( $119.99 )

There’s nothing more annoying (or potentially dangerous) than getting tangled in cords and cables when you’re playing around with hot glue. Luckily, this style is cordless — and USB-rechargeable — and is equipped with an auto shut-off feature that activates after three minutes of no operation. It’ll preheat in 30 seconds and, thanks to intelligent heat control, will always stay at the right temp for all your crafting needs. It even comes with a petite stand so you can keep it upright.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $31.99 ( $39.99 )

It offers 64 GB of storage, plus built-in speakers so you can watch videos or take calls without having to connect to your headphones. You’ll be glad to know it has an impressive battery life, too — up to 15 hours of constant video streaming — making it a great travel companion when you just want to chill out during your flight or long airport delays. Since it comes with an S Pen, reviewers say it’s great for aspiring artists and students alike and say it’s surprisingly lightweight to boot.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $299.98 ( $449.99 )

No complicated setup here! This petite model has a smart focus function, so you won’t have to fiddle around with settings to get a crystal-clear picture (no matter where you put it), and its built-in 5G WiFi means you won’t get a signal drop midway through your flick. You can also easily connect it to your Fire stick, laptop, USB keys, phone, speakers, or any other gadgets, with reviewers adding that its built-in speakers deliver seriously good sound to boot.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $139.99 ( $199.99 )

Things can get pretty steamy when you’re running your tech on full power, which is where this genius cooling pad comes in. Using several high-power fans, it’ll keep your laptop from overheating, while propping it up at the perfect angle to prevent headaches and neck pain. There’s even a nifty phone stand built into the base so you can keep your most-used gadget within reach while you’re working or gaming. Reviewers are fond of the front-facing controls that let them flip between options without having to dismantle their setup and say the added RGB lights amplify the gaming experience, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.99 ( $57.77 )

We know you’ve got a mess of tangled chargers and cables (no shade — we do, too😭), so to help you corral everything, we present this portable case. Its hardshell design will protect what’s inside if you decide to bring your stuff along to work or on vacation, with plenty of mesh and zippered pockets to keep it all tidy. Reviewers were actually surprised at how many tech accessories they were able to fit inside!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $21.59 ( $26.99 )

It’ll give you access to all your favourite streaming platforms, even if you don’t have a smart TV. Reviewers say it delivers high-def picture and sound quality while being incredibly easy to set up (great if you’re not exactly tech-savvy).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $49.98 ( $69.99 )

Using just one hand, you’ll be able to blitz and blend just about anything your heart desires. Thanks to genius lil’ features like a splash-controlling head and a whole whack of attachments you can click on (like a chopper, whisk, or beaker), you won’t have to drag out extra appliances just to get dinner on the table. If you’re still humming and hawing about it, reviewers say it’s fantastic for newbie cooks and pretty dang quiet to boot.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $99.99 ( $120.47 )

It turns out you don’t need to fork over the big bucks on earbuds, and reviewers agree, saying these have good sound quality, quick charging, and sound cancellation. Another cool feature? You can use each one individually (even on calls). Did we mention they’re also water-resistant?

Get it from Amazon Canada for $29.93 ( $49.99 )

Better sleep is on the horizon at the push of a button because this little gadget is all about helping you tune out and snooze soundly. Unlike sound machines, which can be looping, loud, or just plain annoying, Snooz uses a real fan to fill your space with white noise (it’s hidden inside!). It’s got all the bells and whistles you might want for customization, too, like sleep timers, noise calibration, adjustable tone, and a nightlight function.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $99.99 ( $129.98 )

In addition to that satisfying “clickety-clack” you’ll hear whenever you type, this lil’ gadget has customizable emoji keys, an impressive battery life, and can be connected to three different devices, so you won’t have to do any fancy tech finagling when you wanna switch from one computer to another.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $109.99 ( $129.99 )