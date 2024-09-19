There’s another Amazon Canada Prime Day just around the corner!

That means on October 8 and 9, you can score serious discounts on all the stuff you *actually* want. But because we’re impatient, we went ahead and found the very best early Prime Day deals that are already live so you can get a head start on your shopping (and maybe snag some gifts ahead of the holiday season).

As usual, some are here for a good time, not a long time, so if you see something you like, hit that “add to cart” button to avoid disappointment.

You can task it with wet or dry cleaning, and you won’t have to stress about emptying it once it’s done its work, either. Thanks to obstacle detection, it’ll navigate with ease around shoes, cat toys, or that random thing you left by your entryway (and it’ll steer clear of any unexpected pet messes, too). Reviewers are especially impressed by its mapping function, which ensures no spot goes uncleaned.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $599.99 ( $949.99 )

Sure, it’ll whisk away makeup and dirt like nobody’s business, but it’ll do without stripping your face of precious moisture (truly a blessing as we enter into the cooler, dryer seasons). Reviewers have a hard time finding anything to complain about this cleanser, saying it outperforms their other, more expensive formulas. A little goes a long way, too!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $20.40 ( $34 )

If you’re looking for an at-home hair removal solution that won’t leave behind razor burn or (ugh) force you to break out the wax, this is it, folks. Thanks to some fancy cooling tech, the process of zapping away your fuzz will be virtually painless and with less irritation. Reviewers say they saw results a lot faster than they expected — and even faster than professional laser hair removal.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $319 ( $459 )

Give your bed a seasonal makeover with a soft-as-heck duvet cover that might actually help you sleep better. Reviewers say it’s surprisingly lightweight (translation: no night sweats) while feeling incredibly pleasant on the skin — so much so that a few have even taken to sleeping in the buff! Plus, the duvet cover has a zippered closure and corner ties to keep everything locked in place. You’ll get two pillowcases and a duvet cover.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26.59 ( $52.99 )

Julia Garner loves it, David Beckham loves it, George Clooney loves it, and while I’m not saying celebs are always right, there’s a reason why this machine topped everyone’s wishlist during the holidays. Reviewers report that in addition to being *incredibly* simple to use, it also outperforms all other coffee machines they’ve used in the past.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $95 ( $169 )

Buttery-smooth, easily blendable, and lightweight are all words we could use to describe these shades. Inside, you’ll find a bronzer, blush, and highlighter that’ll help you create a bespoke glow, whether you’re on the road or at home.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $64 ( $75.33 )

There’s a reason why you’ll see this pan (or a version of it) in just about every pro kitchen. It has even heat distribution and can even be popped into the oven if your recipes call for it. And swapping from non-stick cookware to stainless steel will help you avoid toxic chemicals leaching into your food, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $100.36 ( $209.99 )

The overall consensus among reviewers is that they wish they’d bought this sooner. It delivers more water pressure over a larger area, making it ideal for showering with a partner. It’s also quieter than other models and incredibly easy to install (even if you’re not a professional plumber). And when you want to adjust the angle, you can do that easily, too, just by tipping the head in the direction you want.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $56.95 ( $81.73 )

You’ll get a bottle of super-concentrated cleaning solution and a cleaning brush with bristles just the right firmness for scouring dirt and muck off your precious kicks. The cleaning formula’s free of abrasive chemicals, so you can really go at it without stressing about accidentally damaging the fabric in the process (reviewers say it’s actually left their footwear looking nearly brand-new).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $20.39 ( $24.99 )

Its soft silicone fronds make short work of everything (even long-wear makeup) while treating your face to a nice little massage in the process. It’s also rechargeable and take it from me, one charge can last you upwards of six months with daily use. It’s also positively *loaded* with cool spa-like features: thermal touchpoints so your skin can get a nice, toasty massage while you scrub, a microcurrent option for extra firming, and pulsations to help dislodge any gunk hiding in your pores.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $168.37 ( $449 )

What’s not to love about these plastic-free cleaning cloths? They’re made of cotton and wood pulp that’ll absorb several times its weight in liquid, making it ideal for kitchen and bathroom cleanup (I have one of these in both). My favourite feature? They never, ever get stinky! Don’t ask me how, but they’re imbued with some kind of magic that’ll keep odours away. But once things get a bit dingy, you can give ’em a proper cleaning by tossing them in with your laundry. You’ll get a pack of 10.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $14.19 ( $27.95 )

Powerful enough to blitz through ice and frozen ingredients, this handy appliance is also perfectly sized for travel. Blending a smoothie at the gym? No problemo. It even has a sip lid and carrying strap to make things even easier on you. You won’t have to be tethered to a plug, either, since this bad boy’s USB-rechargeable. And if all that wasn’t enough to convince you, it’s all specially profiled to fit inside most standard cupholders.

I cannot stress this enough — these are MUST for any pet parents. They’ll do everything you expect of a dryer sheet (leave your clothing smelling great, banish wrinkles and static, soften your stuff — you know the drill) while also creating a protective layer on your fabrics to keep annoying pet hair from sticking to them. You’ll get a pack of 40.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $4.99 ( $6.49 )

Not only will it take up a fraction of your precious workspace (especially compared to traditional keyboards), but you’ll also be able to connect up to three devices simultaneously to help streamline your workflow. In terms of the keys themselves, you’re looking at softer, rounder buttons — akin to laptop buttons — which is great if you prefer a quieter typing experience. Reviewers say its compact size makes it a great option for travelling, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.98 ( $49.99 )

A smart hair dryer can make all the difference, and this one’s about as smart as they come. Even though it’s heckin’ powerful, it’s still pretty dang quiet and emits negative ions to help smooth out your tresses. It’s also lighter than other models on the market — great if you’re working with long hair or just aren’t in the mood to give your arms a workout. It also comes with a diffuser and a nozzle (that all snap on magnetically, by the way!).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $135.99 ( $169.99 )

Your bum deserves it. That’s it. Period. And you can feel good knowing installation is a snap and takes less than 10 minutes. Reviewers love that the knob makes adjusting water pressure easy as pie, and it even has a self-cleaning nozzle so you won’t need to scrub away gunk by hand.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $134.99 ( $149.99 )

You can use this cleaner on any leather goods, including furniture, handbags, shoes, and everything in between. Because it’s so moisturizing, it’ll help revive old stuff while giving it a water-repellent finish that’ll protect it from future damage. Oh, and it’s non-toxic, silicone- and fragrance-free, and safe for pets.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22.91 ( $30.95 )

This award-winning mask promises to give your hair (and scalp!) a serious detox, which is especially helpful if you, like me, could never part with your dry shampoo. It’s intensely hydrating, so say goodbye to tangles and knots, too. It’s also packed with good-for-hair ingredients like argan oil that’ll smooth down your tresses and even reduce oil production and flakiness.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26.32 ( $36 )

