With summer nearly over, we’re looking ahead to Thanksgiving and already dreaming of all the tasty dishes we’ll be ingesting over the long weekend.

No matter what your plans are, there’s a chance you’ll be either helping out in a loved one’s kitchen or cooking in your own. With that in mind, we went and found the best kitchen gadgets and small appliances that’ll help make things a *lot* easier come Turkey Day (and beyond).

It looks small, but this petite appliance is absolutely loaded with clever features. It’s capable of adjusting its blade speed and monitoring internal temperature to prevent overheating while crushing everything from nuts to ice in mere seconds. Add on clever safety features, like a one-minute auto shut-off timer and a sensor that won’t allow the blade to run ’til all parts are snapped on, and you’ve got yourself a helpful kitchen accessory you’ll likely find yourself reaching for on the daily. Reviewers were shocked by how powerful it was and say cleaning it is easy-peasy, too.

Get it from Crate & Barrel for $149.95

Thanks to extra-sharp (and ultra-fine) teeth, you’ll be able to zest and grate to your heart’s content. Reviewers love that it makes testing garlic easier than ever while making short work of everything from cheese to citrus peels. Its grippy, sturdy handle will save you from wrestling with it the next time you’re craving a pillowy pile of Parmesan on top of your pasta. And once it gets dirty, you can toss the whole thing into your dishwasher to get it squeaky clean again (it also comes with a blade cover to keep it protected in your drawers).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $23.99+

Okay, YES, it’s not technically a kitchen gadget. But it’ll still be a serious MVP when you’re prepping for the big day: you can ask Alexa to play your fave tunes, set reminders for airport pickups, check the weather, or find you a recipe when you’re elbow-deep in turkey prep. Despite its petite size, reviewers say it delivers serious sound while being almost laughably easy to set up (perfect for those of us who are less than tech-savvy).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $69.99

You’ll have plenty of room for crackers, cheeses, spreads, nuts, meats, and other tasty nibbles you plan on serving while everyone waits for the main course. The hidden drawer conceals a set of cheese knives, slate labels, a pair of markers, and a wine opener, making this bad boy a one-stop shop for all your snacking needs. Reviewers say it also makes a great gift!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $54.99 ( $79.99 )

You may have mastered some family Turkey Day recipes, but when you’re trying to wrangle multiple dishes (without messing anything up), you’ll be glad to have this magnetic set. Each spoon has dual measurements — for both dry and liquid ingredients — which means you’ll be able to flip between a splash of sherry and dried oregano flakes without first having to rummage through your drawers for separate tools. Reviewers love that the smaller spoons even fit neatly into most spice jars, so you won’t make a mess trying to get to the ground pepper. You’ll get a set of seven dual-ended spoons and a leveller.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $16.47 ( $19.58 )

Julia Garner loves it, David Beckham loves it, George Clooney loves it, and while I’m not saying celebs are always right, there’s a reason why this machine tops everyone’s wishlist during the holidays. Reviewers report that, in addition to being *incredibly* simple to use, it also outperforms all other coffee machines they’ve used in the past. Empower your guests to use it in the morning so you can get a few extra minutes of shut-eye (hosting is tiring!).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $169

Save your wrist (and your time) by grinding up your salt and pepper in these electric mills. You can adjust the coarseness, and the built-in LED headlamp will give you more precision when you’re grinding. Reviewers say you can go ages between charges (like, over a month with daily use), which means less time powering up and more time actually using it.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $59.99

This ultra-quiet appliance is self-cleaning and small enough to fit on most counters. It’s a great way to free up freezer space, as well as ensure you’re always stocked with frosty cubes for all your thirsty guests (it’ll produce nine cubes in six minutes). Reviewers love that they have a choice of two bullet cube sizes and say they’re completely flavour-free, so your tasty sippers won’t smack of fridge flavour. Make sure to clip the coupon to get $25 off!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $199.99

Each bowl in this set comes with a matching lid so you can mix, stir, proof, and even store your holiday dishes. To make things even easier (because we’re big fans of working smarter, not harder), they all have silicone bases to keep the bowls from skidding across your counters while you’re cooking and protect your surfaces from hot food, too. Reviewers love that the lids are coordinated with the bottoms of the bowls, saving you the trouble of rooting around for its match. You’ll get a set of six bowls and lids. Clip the coupon to get $4 off!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $49.99

Nothing tastes better than homemade, and now you’ll be able to whip up oodles of noodles right in your own kitchen — while still having time to entertain your guests, of course. Reviewers say it makes the whole process a heckuva lot easier (even for newbies), and your hands will probably love not having to knead and stretch the dough by hand. It’s also quite compact, making it ideal for small kitchens. You’ll also get three pasta chopping discs and a recipe book to get you started.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $279.99

Chances are your home will be a hub of activity over the long weekend, so spare yourself unnecessary stress by keeping your spices neat and tidy. It’ll give you a spot to display your bottles and containers so you can find what you’re looking for in a snap, all while taking advantage of awkward drawer space. And because it’s made up of several pieces, you can arrange and rearrange them to match your exact needs.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $28.97

Save the guesswork for another time because you’ll finally be able to check food temps just by popping this directly into all your proteins (yes, including your family-size turkey). Thanks to the companion app, you’ll be able to monitor both internal and external temperatures no matter where you’re cooking — BBQs, ovens, smokers, you name it! Reviewers say their food comes out perfectly cooked every single time.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $149.95

This lil’ guy pulls double duty, holding your saucy stirring tools and propping up pot lids when things look like they might be boiling over. Reviewers say it works with all kinds of utensils, so you won’t have to replace your spoons and spatulas.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.99 ( $24.99 )

It might take up some space on your countertop, but it’s a fair trade-off considering it can do nine (!!!!) different things. It’ll steam, sauté, sterilize, warm food, pressure cook, slow cook, sous vide, make rice, and even let you whip up a batch of homemade yogurt. Reviewers are especially fond of its smart features, like burn protection that stops the cooking process if liquid levels are too low, venting buttons, and an easy-to-use control interface that makes for simple customization.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $136.99+

Since these boxes will help keep your fruits and greens fresh for a *lot* longer, you won’t have to deal with your hand-selected produce spoiling before the big day. Each one is equipped with a removable drainage basket, so you can clean your produce easily and then prevent it from sitting in water (and getting mushy — gross). Snap the lids on to keep pests out, or use the air vent valve to regulate airflow and prevent early spoilage. Plus, you can safely use them to freeze your fruit! You’ll get a pack of four with corresponding lids.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $37.99

Making breakfast for a crowd of hungry guests doesn’t have to be daunting, and it really doesn’t get any easier (or more convenient), thanks to genius multi-tiered cooking surfaces (that are non-stick, by the way) and a helpful timer to let you know when your tasty creation is ready for consumption. After you’re done whipping up a batch of your famous breakfast sammies, clean-up is a breeze, too, thanks to dishwasher-safe components. Reviewers love that it saves them from dirtying up piles of cookware and dishes in their quest for tasty eats.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $52.78

If you’re not blessed with a kitchen big enough for a full-size dishwasher (or don’t feel like doing things by hand when guests fill yours up in, like, two minutes), this countertop version might just be the best option. Reviewers love that it makes short work of all kinds of dirty dishware (even small pots and pans) and dries everything after, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $389.99 ( $429.99 )

Mash, whip, mix, knead — you can do it all with this stand mixer (it’s a cult fave, after all). It’s equipped with ten speeds and a powerful motor that can mix enough dough for six dozen cookies in just one go. Honestly, you’ll have a hard time finding stuff you can’t do with this small appliance, as the tilting head has a port for additional attachments like ice shavers, meat grinders, and pasta presses.

Get it from Best Buy for $499.99

Carving up the bird just got a whole lot easier! These babies are food-safe, ambidextrous, and dishwasher-safe, meaning you can use ’em when you’re slicing and dicing everything from steak to fresh veggies. According to reviewers, they even help save them time on prep because they’re not worrying so much about nicks and cuts.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $17.99 ( $21.49 )

Toast, roast, bake, preheat, broil, or air fry your goods, all without ever using your big oven (especially good if your massive turkey is monopolizing all the space). It preheats in a flash and actually cooks food faster than a traditional oven. It doesn’t hurt that it’s big enough to roast a large chicken — which, by the way, makes it bigger and more efficient than a standard air fryer. Despite all this, reviewers say it’s just the right size for kitchens (yes, even the smaller ones) and has replaced several of their other appliances.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $250