Health Canada is recalling batteries for Dyson vacuums that were sold in Canada off of Amazon due to posing a risk of fire and burns.

The recall was issued on Thursday and involves FirstPower 4000mAh V6 Battery Replacement for Dyson V6 Series Vacuums.

The defective products were found in two batches sold in Canada between January 2022 and April 2022: batch number PO2111150260 and batch number PO2111120226.

The battery manufacturer claims the product is compatible with Dyson V6 series vacuum cleaners SV04, DC58, DC59, DC61, DC62, DC72, DC74, Absolute Animal Motorhead Slim, SV03, SV04, SV05, SV06, SV07, and SV09. The FirstPower battery packs are not a Dyson or Dyson-authorized product.

The Amazon Standard Identification Number (ASIN) of this product is B085RSLXK1.

Health Canada notes that if you own any item involved in this recall, you should immediately stop using the product and dispose of it by contacting your municipality for instructions on how to safely transport and dispose of lithium-ion batteries.

The company reported that 1,731 units of the affected product were sold in Canada from January 2022 to April 2022.

As of November 24, 2023, the company has received six reports of incidents, including one report of significant property damage due to fire in Canada. There have been no reports of injury.

The recall added that Dyson advises against the use of third-party replacement batteries in its products due to potential safety concerns.