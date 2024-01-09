Car parked halfway around Stanley Park seawall mystifies canoers

A passenger car on the Stanley Park seawall near Siwash Rock left some morning canoers scratching their heads this week.

Luke Shwart snapped a picture of the car Monday just after 9 am while out for a paddle with his outrigger canoe group.

“I thought, ‘Oh golly, how did someone get that far off course?'” Shwart told Daily Hive. “How silly can people be?”

The car seemed to be parked in a “little niche” behind the concrete barriers, so it wasn’t obstructing the whole pathway, Shwart said. He sometimes sees utility or park vehicles along the seawall, but this one appeared to be a private car.

It was also parked fairly far from park facilities — on the seawall between Siwash Rock and Third Beach.

But as it turns out, the car had a good reason for being there. Park rangers confirmed to Daily Hive that the car belongs to a private a contractor involved in slope stabilization and maintenance work that’s happening along the seawall between Prospect Point and Third Beach.

The work should wrap up by January 19, and that area of the seawall is closed in the meantime due to the risk of falling rocks and debris. Detour signs are posted on the seawall, and Third Beach remains accessible via the parking lot.

Shwart thought the parked car was so odd he uploaded it to Reddit, and it quickly gained attention.

“Ohhh. THAT’S where I parked my car,” one said.

“Is that the new Volkswagen chilling beach I’ve heard so much about?” another said.

“Ngl that looks like a fire place to get car photos,” a third chimed in.

Although this car was authorized to be on the seawall, Vancouver drivers have a bad habit of mistakenly ending up in bike or pedestrian-only zones. One West End resident films many drivers entering the Beach Avenue bike lane in front of their building.

Another car in the Dunsmuir Street bike lane last year became the but of many jokes, including those who suggested the driver go back to driving school.

In June, someone mistakenly drove their truck on the Coal Harbour seawall, too.

Have you ever seen a car parked on the Stanley Park seawall? Let us know in the comments.