Drake wrings out his insanely sweaty T-shirt in post-show Instagram video

Drake may have started from the bottom but he sweats from the top.

The Grammy-winning artist isn’t holding back when it comes to showcasing how much sweat he (literally) puts into his electrifying performances.

In an Instagram carousel, the Toronto rapper gave fans a glimpse into his post-show routine, which seemingly includes wringing out his performance clothes.

With no need for words, Drake can be seen peeling off a soaked white T-shirt, visibly drained from his time on stage. He proceeds to wring out the shirt, unleashing a downpour of sweat onto the floor.

The sweaty reveal comes amid Drake’s ongoing It’s All a Blur Tour, which has been taking place across the United States since February.

As Drake’s tour, featuring rapper J. Cole, presses on, anticipation mounts for their upcoming stop in Florida on March 23, followed by a grand finale at the Ball Arena in Colorado on April 16. There are zero Canadian stops on the It’s All a Blur Tour.

In the meantime, it seems the most we Canadian fans can get is a sweat-soaked tee.

(The shirt wringing is the fourth post on his Instagram carousel):